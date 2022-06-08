7 Smart and Effective Tips for Running in Your 40s, 50s, and Beyond

Running is an excellent way to stay strong and fit, and improve your cardiovascular health as you grow older, especially after hitting 40.

However, as running is a high-impact exercise and is tough on your joints and muscles, it can potentially lead to injuries if you don’t create a training routine that suits your body’s needs and your fitness level. Learning how to get started and keep running successfully in the 40s and beyond can help you safely improve your overall health.

So, if you are in your late 40s and worry about how to start running, keep reading to learn about some good running tips you can follow to make the task easier and safer.

The first few days may feel challenging, but over time, you’ll gain the strength and confidence to run more miles in a short duration.

Important tips for running in your 40s, 50s and beyond

1) Start by consulting a doctor and getting a full body check-up

Even if you are completely fit and don’t have any health concerns, it's best to speak with your doctor and get medical clearance before you take up running at 40 and beyond.

High-intensity physical activity like running is hard on your lungs, heart and cardiovascular health. Getting a full health check-up with your healthcare provider can prevent any serious health complications from worsening.

2) Know your body limits

Before you start running, it's important to know your limits and understand the physical effects of ageing, which include your diet, genetics, lifestyle and activity levels.

Older adults, especially in their 40s and beyond, are more prone to experiencing injuries such as knee strains, pulled muscles, overtraining syndrome, ligament tear, etc.

Therefore, to run safely and to avoid these issues, it is important to stop when your body is not functioning well. Do not force your body to work beyond its limit, as that can lead to unavoidable health conditions.

3) Create a training plan

For a regular running schedule, it's important to create a proper training plan according to your fitness level and other factors.

Although you can hire a running coach, if you don’t have the financial resources and access to train with one, you may opt for free and premium training plans available online and get the help to build a fitness routine and progress gradually.

4) Choose different paths every time you run

Mixing your runs not only prevents injuries but also keeps your running schedule fresh and fun.

So, instead of running on the same route every day, go for new roads, tracks and trails and opt for varying running structures.

Mix up your intervals and pace and see how interesting your entire running time will be. However, if you are just starting out, listen to your body and don’t push your running pace every day.

5) Increase your effort and speed gradually

If you are a beginner, you need to be cautious about enhancing the pace and time of your running workouts. A dramatic increase in distance or speed can lead to soreness and injuries and keep you sidelined. You should always start slow as a middle-aged runner and work your way up gradually.

For instance, you may start with a 20-minute running workout. Begin with ten minutes of warm-up or stretching, followed by running for 30 to 40 seconds intervals, and by two to three minutes of slow walking.

Going slow and gradually developing your fitness ensures that you're building strength and overall fitness while reducing your risk of injuries.

6) Always practice the right form

The right running form can help you run longer and faster, as proper form enhances running efficiency.

Running with poor form, meanwhile, can increase the chances of injuries and various other unavoidable health concerns.

If you are just starting out, improving your running form by performing exercises such as high knees can enhance your running stride. You may also consider taking a video of yourself running so that you can compare and examine your form each time.

7) Allow your body extra recovery and don’t ignore injuries

As you age, you’ll find that you don’t bounce back from an injury as quickly as you used to in your younger days.

So, it's very important to listen to your body and never force runs if you are not completely recovered from an injury.

However, days off from running don’t need to be complete rest days – you can do other activities such as swimming, yoga, cycling or any other physical workouts you love.

Once you recover, don’t rush back to running. Instead, take your time; listen to your body, and see a doctor if needed.

So, now that you know the effective tips for running in your 40s, 50s and beyond, take the plunge, and get started.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far