7 Best Exercises For Athletes To Improve Coordination

Coordination is the ability to use your body as one unit. It's what allows you to move your arms and legs together in a coordinated way or hit a tennis ball with both hands at the same time.

Coordination is very important for athletes, as it helps them perform better and reduce injury risk, but many sports coaches don't take it seriously enough. In fact, they often spend more time on physical conditioning than on coordination exercises that could improve performance and prevent injuries.

Best Exercises For Athletes To Improve Coordination

To prevent the onset of injuries and complications arising in sports, here are seven best exercises that can improve your coordination:

1) Fartlek Runs

Fartlek is a Swedish word that means 'speed play'. It's a form of interval training that involves running at varying paces and intensity levels, sometimes mixing in bursts of sprints with easier periods. Fartlek can be an excellent way to build endurance, improve speed and power, and develop coordination.

These runs are usually done on trails or other areas with natural terrain where you can vary your pace based on what's available at the moment. You may find yourself running uphill one minute, then downhill the next minute; running over uneven surfaces like rocks or roots another minute, then following a flat path for another few minutes before switching back again.

These variations keep your legs working hard while also challenging them in different ways to improve coordination and balance skills. That's especially important as athletes begin focusing more on developing their agility for better performance during competitions.

2) Skipping

Skipping is a good exercise for athletes, as it improves coordination, cardiovascular fitness, agility, speed and balance.

Begin with a short warm-up of ten minutes of running in place or jumping rope. Skipping takes your body through a wide range of motion, which helps you improve coordination.

Start by skipping comfortably at an easy pace for one minute. Then add speed so that each time your feet hit the ground they come down hard and quick. That will help increase your heart rate and make you breathe faster while also improving balance and agility.

After increasing the pace to what feels comfortable, hold the rope between both hands behind your back. Then bring it up to chest level as you continue to skip forward. Keep doing this till you reach five minutes of total time skipping (or till exhaustion).

3) Single-Leg Deadlifts

The single-leg deadlift is a great exercise to improve your balance, posture and coordination. It also targets the core muscles in your body, which are important for preventing injury during more strenuous exercises.

To do a single-leg deadlift:

Stand on one foot, with the other bent behind you and flat on the ground.

Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell in each hand, with arms straight down by your side. Keep weight on heels as you lift one foot off of the ground.

Slowly lower back down to starting position, keeping weight on the heel of the standing leg; repeat for the desired number of repetitions (2-4 sets).

4) Medicine Ball Throws

A medicine ball is a weighted ball you can use to work out your core and upper body.

The medicine ball is relatively easy to use, making it ideal for anyone who's just getting into working out. You can do a variety of exercises with a medicine ball, such as throwing it up in the air and catching it or swinging it around your head.

Because of its versatility, using a medicine ball can improve both coordination in general and coordination specific to sports like baseball or football.

5) Ladder Drills

Ladder drills are great for improving your reaction time as well as helping correct improper form or posture that could lead to future injury if left unchecked (such as poor posture).

With each step up the ladder, focus on being quicker with each foot strike so that it becomes second nature when performing everyday tasks, such as running on uneven terrain or walking quickly through crowded areas like malls or airports.

That makes exercises like the ladder drills incredibly functional and versatile. Ladder drills are incredibly useful for sports that are leg-intensive, like football, basketball, sprinting, etc.

6) Basketball Dribbling Circuit

The basketball dribbling circuit is the best exercise for athletes to improve coordination. You'll be combining basketball dribbling with running in order to work on your dribbling skills and other aspects of your coordination.

Some benefits of it are as follows:

Improve your hand-eye coordination : Hand-eye coordination is the ability to use your hands, eyes, and brain together to perform a task like catching a ball or hitting a golf ball. Improving this skill can help you as an athlete, as it's important for every sport that involves throwing or striking at something.

: Hand-eye coordination is the ability to use your hands, eyes, and brain together to perform a task like catching a ball or hitting a golf ball. Improving this skill can help you as an athlete, as it's important for every sport that involves throwing or striking at something. Improve reaction time: A reaction time test measures how quickly you can react when someone taps you on the shoulder or throws something at you unexpectedly. An increased reaction time can make it easier for you as an athlete, as quick reactions allow you to avoid injuries while playing sports; moreover, they can help avoid mistakes from happening during games and competitions.

7) Balance Walk

This exercise can improve your balance, which is an essential part of coordination. You'll need a partner or a wall for this exercise.

Begin on one foot, and raise the other leg up to hip height, with toes slightly turned out. Slowly lower your raised leg down to the floor while keeping the other foot planted firmly on its heel (don't let it touch). Repeat till you feel comfortable doing so without holding onto anything.

Balance yourself while walking forward as steadily as possible with only one foot touching at any time. Your partner should stand behind you and hold onto your hips for support if necessary; you may not need to hold onto anything at all. To improve your balance even further, try taking small steps instead of large strides when moving forward in this manner.

Takeaway

Strong coordination skills are a must for every athlete. They improve your reaction time, strengthen your body and help avoid injuries.

That makes these skills of paramount importance for every athlete.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far