7 Best Exercises To Become A Stronger Rower

If you want to be a better rower, you need to do more than just practice rowing. You need exercises that target your core and increase your grip strength.

On that note, here's a list of seven exercises that can help improve your rowing performance:

Here's a look at seven such exercises:

1) Core Training

When it comes to rowing, the core is crucial. Not only are you using your core muscles as a power source for your stroke, but you're also using it to keep you steady and stable while rowing.

A strong and stable core means you'll have less chance of being thrown off balance or getting fatigued during a race. Core training can help improve your posture, which, in turn, can improve your overall performance in rowing.

To do core training:

Find an exercise ball or other inflatable object with enough room for you to lie or sit on without rolling off it. If necessary, place weights on top of the ball so that it stays put while you perform these exercises (or simply hold on to something next to you).

Lie down on your back with feet hip-width apart and knees bent at 90 degrees (feel free to adjust according to comfort). Your arms should be at a 45-degree angle from the body, with palms facing down towards the floor/ball/whatever is used as support for this exercise.

2) Grip Strength

Grip strength is an important part of rowing, and it's worth investing time into improving your grip. The more power you can generate with your hands, the better off you'll be.

Test Grip Strength. There are several ways to test grip strength at home, but the easiest way is to use a device that measures force. You can purchase one online, or find it at your local gym. If all else fails, there are plenty of free apps that allow users to test their grip strength using different devices like bands, rubber tubes or weight plates.

Train Grip Strength For Rowing: Lifting weights is one way to improve your grip strength; specifically for lifting heavy weights without dropping them from shoulder height onto a barbell. That can help build up forearm muscles needed when rowing and increasing overall body mass to help stabilise boats during races against opposing teams.

3) Pull-Ups

The third exercise to help you improve in rowing is the pull-up. A strong back can help you row better, so if you want to be stronger, do more pull-ups. Pull-ups are also a great way to build muscle and burn fat at the same time.

To do a pull-up:

Place your hands on the bar with your palms facing away from you (supine grip). Place your feet flat on the ground or use an elevated platform if necessary.

Bend at your hips so that they're close to parallel with the floor, and keep them bent throughout all phases of this exercise for stability purposes (or just bend them slightly).

Your body should look like an inverted 'V' when viewed from above—legs straight, torso bent forward at waist level with arms fully extended overhead holding onto the bar securely with palms facing away from the body (supine grip).

Keep your body rigid throughout the movement.

Don't allow any rocking side to side or moving up/down while performing this movement pattern.

4) Overhead Squat

To perform an overhead squat, hold a pair of dumbbells at arm's length over your head, palms facing forward and elbows slightly bent. This is the starting position.

Keep your back straight; bend your knees, and lower yourself down as though you're sitting on an imaginary chair with no back support.

Make sure you don't collapse at the hips, and keep your torso upright throughout the movement.

5) Single-leg Squats

If you're looking for a way to improve your lower-body strength, single-leg squats are a good place to start. They're also great for building muscle in the quads, hamstrings and calves. Moreover, they challenge your balance and core strength while making sure you don't overuse one side of your body.

To perform single-leg squats: stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold dumbbells at the sides or use resistance bands around forearms. Keep your back straight as you push your hips back till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Bend your knees till they reach 90 degrees. Teturn to the starting position by pushing through your heels while keeping the pelvis level (do not let it tilt forward or backward). Repeat ten times on each side if starting out, and move up to 15.

6) Burpees

Burpees are a classic full-body exercise that work your legs, arms, chest and back. They're also great for your core. In fact, burpees are so effective in improving overall fitness that they've been included in the Army's physical training programme since 1980.

Burpees involve squatting down and placing both hands on the floor in front of you before jumping up into a standing position with feet together. Jump down into a squatting position, and return to the starting point by collapsing into a lying position on your back before getting back up again, and repeat

If you want to maximise the benefits of this exercise for rowing, aim to do three sets of five burpees every time you warm up or cool down before or after practice or a practice race (or use them as part of a circuit workout).

7) Bench Press

The bench press is a compound exercise that works your chest, shoulders, triceps and abs. This lift is great for building strength and power in your upper body.

To perform a bench press:

Grab a dumbbell or barbell with an overhand grip that’s slightly wider than shoulder-width

Rest it on your thighs, with elbows bent 90 degrees.

Lower the weight to your chest by bending at the elbows till they're about 90 degrees.

Push back up to the starting position as quickly as possible without allowing momentum to help you move the weight up or down.

If you have trouble completing this part of the movement safely or effectively, consider using lighter weights till you can do so safely.

Do two to three sets of 12 repetitions each week, with one to two minutes rest between sets.

Takeaway

We hope that you enjoyed our list of the top seven exercises to become a stronger rower. Building a strong back and core is pivotal for any good rower.

Remember to train hard, and mix in some weightlifting with rowing. Also eat well, and get some good sleep. All these tips and exercises should help you become a better rower.

