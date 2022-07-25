7 Best Exercises To Build Stamina For A Bike Cycling Event

If you're a cyclist, there's no doubt you've got a lot of energy in your legs. You need that energy to pedal up hills and ride for hours on end.

However, if you're planning to take part in an event like a triathlon or bike marathon—or even just want to get stronger on your bike—you'll want to build up stamina as well as muscle strength and endurance. Forunately, there are plenty of exercises that can help.

Exercises To Build Stamina For Cycling Event

Here's a look at seven such exercises:

#1 Lunge

The lunge is one of the best exercises to build stamina. It's a compound movement that works multiple muscle groups at once and can be performed in various ways, including with dumbbells or kettlebells. The lunge also helps improve balance and flexibility, making it an all-around great addition to any workout regimen.

Another way to perform lunges at home is by using resistance bands: wrap one end around each ankle, and place them under your arms so that they cross over towards each other above your waist. The band should be tight enough, as if someone's pulling down each end.

Once secured properly, it should be in place without slipping out from under either arm placement spot. That not only helps maintain proper form throughout, but also prevent anything else going wrong, such as an injury during use without even realising why it happened.

#2 Deadlift

The deadlift is a great exercise to build stamina for bike cycling events. as it works many muscles. The deadlift is when you grab a barbell, squat down, and stand up. This exercise can be made easier or harder by using a lighter or heavier weight and by changing the position of your feet while performing the movement.

The muscles that're activated in this exercise include:

Gluteus Maximus (butt)

Hamstrings (back thigh)

Quadriceps (front thigh)

Lower back.

This workout can be done twice per week for at least three weeks before testing yourself on a bike ride to see how much progress you've made.

#3 Hip Thrust

This is one of the best exercises to build up your glutes and hamstrings. It's very easy to do, but it requires some upper body strength, so make sure you're using a heavy enough weight you can't lift off the ground. Otherwise, start with a lighter weight till you get stronger.

To do this exercise:

Place two dumbbells or a loaded barbell on your hip, keeping your lower back rested against a bench or any stable raised surface.

Lift up as high as possible by pushing away from the floor, with both feet while squeezing your glutes together (you will feel this in both hips).

#4 Squat

You can incorporate squats into your workout routine using bodyweight, resistance bands or dumbbells. You can also add a barbell to the mix, as long as you aren't using too much weight and are able to keep proper form.

Squats are an extremely effective exercise for building strength, as they target all major muscles in your legs: hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes. They're also a great way to burn calories since it involves so much muscle activation.

If you want to build stamina for cycling events like triathlons or half marathons that require you to ride long distances at high speeds over varied terrain, squats can help increase your ability to handle inclines without burning out quickly.

#5 Calf Raise

Here's how to perform a calf raise:

Find a raised surface to rest your feet on.

Place only the front half of your feet on said raised surface.

Grab onto some railings or any kind of support in front of you or by your side.

Slowly lift yourself up, without using any momentum generated by your upper body.

Squeeze your calves to direct all the tension towards them.

Gently lower yourself on the eccentric, but don't hit the ground.

Perform as many reps as you can. Remember that a signature calf burn is always a good sign.

#6 Planks

Planks are a great way to build core strength and endurance. They're an isometric exercise that can be done anywhere, and you don't need any equipment. Planks can be done with your hands on a wall or chair, or with your hands on a yoga mat.

To get started, get into a push-up position with your legs together, and extend out behind you at about 45 degrees. Keep your body straight from head to heels (like a plank).

Hold this position for as long as possible without letting your hips sag low enough that it would cause excessive strain on the lower back muscles (a 'flat' back is too much).

If that gets too easy over time, add more resistance by holding some weight plates in each hand while keeping them close to your sides rather than overhead, like during other workouts, such as squats or deadlifts.

#7 Wall Sit

Wall sits are a great exercise for building your endurance and stamina. They’re also incredibly easy to do, meaning you can get started right away during your next bike ride.

To do this exercise, stand with your back against a wall, and slowly slide down till you're in a seated position, with knees bent at 90 degrees or lower. Hold this pose as long as possible, taking breaks if needed (and recommended). To make things more challenging:

Add weights

Do it while leaning against the wall instead of sitting straight up

Try holding an additional position before the wall sit.

Conclusion

If you're looking to improve your stamina for a bike cycling event, the seven aforementioned exercises are the best way to do so.

They help you build strength and endurance in your lower body and also improve stability in your joints and hips. Squats, deadlifts and hip thrusts also strengthen your core muscles which are vital for holding steady on a bicycle saddle for long periods of time. As always, consult a doctor before starting any new workout routine.

