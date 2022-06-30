7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get Super Strong Shoulders Like Chris Evans

Who wouldn't want incredible shoulders like Chris Evans, who has quickly become one of Hollywood's most revered superstars? His on-screen physique has catapulted him to global stardom. But what is the secret behind Evans' incredible physique? How did he build a body that looks like it has been ripped straight out of a comic book?

Well, it was no super-serum, for sure. Chris Evans put an incredible amount of work into crafting a physique worthy of donning the star-spangled spandex of Captain America.

Upon further scrutiny, one can notice the characteristic V-Taper that Chris Evans possesses. This is possible not just because of a slim waist but also because of a wide back and broad shoulders.

If you're trying to build large, strong shoulders like Chris Evans, here are the seven best barbell exercises that will help you do so.

Best Barbell Exercises for Building Strong Shoulders Like Chris Evans

1) Barbell Shoulder Press

The barbell shoulder press is the best and most efficient exercise for building shoulder muscles. You need to perform more compound exercises if you're trying to add mass to your deltoids. The shoulder press targets not just your shoulders but also engages your chest and triceps.

To perform a shoulder press, follow these steps:

Stand with your feet at shoulder distance. Take a loaded barbell and rack it close to your chest.

Grab the barbell, making sure to maintain equal distance from both sides.

Get close to the bar and drill your feet into the ground.

Brace your core and push the barbell up, keeping your back stable and your body locked. Make sure only to use your shoulders for this movement.

Perform slow, controlled reps as many times as you can.

2) Barbell Upright Rows

Upright rows are another excellent exercise for building strength and mass in your shoulders.

To perform them, follow these steps:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and knees slightly bent. Keep your back straight, chest high, and abs tight throughout the exercise.

Hold the barbell with an overhand grip slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lift the weight upward until it reaches chin level—you should feel it in your shoulders and traps and upper back muscles at this point. Lower it down to starting position slowly for one rep; repeat for 10-15 reps total.

3) Push Jerk

The push jerk is a weightlifting exercise that builds strength and explosiveness in the shoulders. It's performed by pushing the barbell up with your legs, then catching it at shoulder height using your arms. This is different than a clean jerk, which involves driving the barbell off your shoulders to catch it above your head.

The push jerk works many muscles simultaneously, including those in your back, arms, and core. Because it uses more muscle groups than other exercises do, it's an excellent way to get strong overall—not just in one area of strength like many other exercises.

How to do it:

The first thing you'll need to do is set up your barbell on the floor or in a squat rack so that it's at shoulder height (around 3 feet off the ground).

You'll then want to grab on to one end of the barbell with both hands, keeping them about shoulder-width apart.

When you're ready, take a deep breath in through your nose and bear down as hard as possible for 5 seconds before relaxing again for another 5 seconds.

Repeat this process 7 more times until you've completed 8 reps total (4 inhales/4 exhales). If lifting heavy, ensure that you have trustworthy spotters by your side!

Once all 8 reps have been completed safely without injury or injury risk, repeat two more times but only inhale 4 times instead of five each set. This will allow additional recovery time between sets, ultimately leading to greater gains over time when combined with proper nutrition and rest.

4) Barbell Shrugs

Barbell shrugs are the most effective way to build strength in your shoulders. The barbell can be held in front of you or behind you, depending on which muscles you want to target more.

If you're a beginner and haven't lifted weights before, start with a lighter weight until your body gets used to it, and then move up. Add more weight onto the barbell without hurting yourself or having to switch over due to safety issues, and grow progressively over a prolonged period.

5) Behind The Neck Shoulder Press

The behind-the-neck shoulder press is a variation of the classic shoulder press.

In this exercise, you will use a barbell to target your deltoids and triceps.

The behind-the-neck position allows you to lift more weight than the regular shoulder press because of the longer range of motion and decreased stability required in this variation.

This exercise works on strengthening your entire upper body while also helping you improve overall strength and balance.

Hold the barbell at chest level with an overhand grip (palms facing up) and arms straight as if you were going to do a standard front raise or similar movement.

Raise it until your elbows are fully locked out.

Lower it back down again until it reaches chest level before repeating for reps.

Keep working through sets until failure occurs or for about 10 minutes straight (about 5 reps per minute).

6) Barbell Front Raise

This exercise is a fantastic way to build up your shoulders and upper back. It's also a great way to strengthen your core, as you'll have to stabilize yourself while doing it. To perform the barbell front raise:

Hold a barbell in both hands with a pronated grip (palms facing downward).

Keep your elbows bent 90 degrees, and raise the barbell until it reaches eye level.

Lower the barbell slowly back down to starting position and repeat for desired reps.

7) Barbell Snatch-Grip High Pull

The barbell snatch grip high pull is a variation of the barbell snatch that focuses on the eccentric portion of the lift. In this exercise, you'll be pulling the weight from your thighs to your chest while keeping your arms straight and your elbows tight to your body.

This exercise can help build strength in your shoulders and back and increase power in your hips and legs. It also helps develop speed and explosiveness because it's an explosive movement that requires you to quickly bring the weight from the floor up to full extension over your head.

Takeaway

Building massive shoulders like Chris Evans isn't impossible. You don't need to be a Marvel superhero to look jacked. Just find a regime that works for you, eat well, and stay consistent; the results will follow suit.

