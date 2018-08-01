7 Explosive CrossFit Workouts To Build Muscles

CrossFit: Workout Regimen With A Fiercely Loyal Following

Have you ever wondered what pushing your limit feels like? If yes, then you must undergo a powerful session of CrossFit. Consciously sign up for burpees and flipping tires and you will understand what we mean. CrossFit is a super intense workout session that ends before you even realize it. It is fast, energetic and tough but oh so good!

There are certain things you must remember before you start off with it:

1. Even if you are not at your best fitness level, you can start off with it. CrossFit will help you attain that. It is clear and understandable as there is no wrong movement. Everything is okay and everyone is accepted. Just start when you think you are ready!

2. You will need to be patient as it takes time to get used to it. You need to sync your diet with your workout plan and you need to motivate yourself to workout for at least 5 times a week. Consistency is the key!

3. Do not overdo it. One mistake and you can injure yourself. Know what your body can do and endure and slowly work on it. You will get better with time so do not force your body to do more than it can potentially take.

4. Do not feel like an outcast if you find yourself incapable of understanding the CrossFit jargons initially. Give your brain some time to adjust to the language and you will be well versed before you know it.

5. Give your body some time to heal. Rest days are important. Make full use of it!

Before you start off with the workout, there are some terms you need to be familiar with:

a) EMOM stands for Every Minute On Minute. Monitor the clock and do a particular number of sets and reps at the beginning of each minute.

b) AMRAP stands for As Many Rounds As Possible. You need to do a particular exercise set in a particular time frame.

c) RFT stands for Rounds For Time. You need to do a particular number of rounds as fast as you can.

d) Chipper is a one-round series of workouts with a high number of repetitions that needs to be done as fast as possible.

e) Ladder is one or more than one movement that increases or decreases in load attached.

f) Tabata is multiple rounds of HI intervals with 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest.

Once we are aware of these important pointers, let us get started with some explosive CrossFit workouts to build your muscles.

