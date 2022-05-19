Does Face Fat Go Away? 7 Face Exercises to Get a Slimmer Face

People have different facial structures. Some have oval-shaped faces, while others tend to have more round and chubbier ones. Similarly, everyone’s bodies are also different and store fat in different areas. Some people might have fat on their waist, while others might have face fat and chubbier cheeks.

What is face fat, and does it go away?

Facial fat can be really frustrating and can make you wonder if it goes away or not.

In medical terms, face fat is known as ‘Moon Face’. It's basically the result of excessive fat accumulating around your face area, especially around your chin, cheeks, neck and jaws.

Face fat doesn’t go away if you don't lose your overall body weight. Although there are quite a few slimming straps and cosmetic creams available in the market that promise facial fat loss, losing body fat from any area requires long-term changes in your diet and lifestyle.

While you can’t burn your face fat alone, you can tone your facial muscles, improve your appearance, and enhance your muscle strength. Thankfully, there are several facial exercises that can help tone your facial muscles and make your face appear slimmer.

Here are seven effective face exercises that can help tone your face muscles and prevent face fat gain in the long term.

1) Linear jaw extension

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight.

Look up; tilt your head backwards, and look towards the ceiling.

Slowly push your jaw towards the front, and feel a slight stretch under your chin.

Hold your jaw straigh,t and hold the position for a few seconds.

Return your head to the initial position, and repeat.

2) Locked tongue pose

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand, or sit straight.

Tilt your head back in a controlled manner, and face the ceiling.

Firmly press your tongue on the roof of your mouth.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and let go of your tongue.

Make sure you don’t put too much tension on your neck.

3) Ball exercise

Step-by-step instructions:

Put a softball under your chin.

Slowly squeeze the ball in between your chest and chin.

Repeat the move for at least 20 times to get the desired result.

4) Pufferfish exercise

Step-by-step instructions:

Breathe in, and inhale air in your mouth.

Att intervals of 10 to 15 seconds, alternate the air from your right cheek to your left..

Release the air from your mouth, and relax.

5) Fish face

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by sucking your cheeks in to feel a stretch.

Smile while still sucking your cheeks in.

Hold the fish face position for a few seconds, and repeat the move at least 20 times.

6) Neck roll

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight on a chair or an exercise mat, with your face straight up.

Slowly bend your head towards the right side in line with your chin, and rotate it in a circular motion.

Make sure to keep your shoulders down and spine straight.

Repeat the move on the left side for the desired number of repetitions.

7) Chin Lock

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit down on an exercise mat, and breathe deeply.

Place both your hands on your knees.

As you do that, slowly lift both your shoulders up, and slightly bend forward.

Firmly stick your chin against your chest so that it's between your collar bones.

Hold on to your breath for as long as you can, and breathe out.

Relax, and repeat the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.

Apart from these exercises, there are also various long-term habits and lifestyle changes that can help prevent face fat gain in the long run.

These include having a healthy and nutritious diet, getting enough sleep, keeping yourself hydrated, exercising regularly, limiting your intake of junk food and managing your stress and anxiety levels.

Reduce your junk and processed food intake. (Photo by Valeria Boltneva via pexels)

Summary

For best results, make sure to pair the above-mentioned exercises with a regular exercise routine and balanced diet to help manage your weight and improve your overall fitness.

Rather than focusing on shedding fat specifically from your face, aim for overall weight loss. Remember that when you achieve an overall fat loss, you’ll definitely lose fat from your face too.

Edited by Bhargav