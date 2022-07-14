7 Foods That Reverse the Effects of Hair Loss in Men

Hair loss is an extremely prevalent concern for both men and women. It can be caused by genes, hormonal changes, medical disorders or the natural ageing process.

The symptoms include gradual thinning on the crown of the head, circular or patchy bald spots, rapid hair loss over the body and patches of scaling that spread across the scalp.

Regardless of the causes or symptoms, many of us are concerned about hair loss. If you're experiencing hair loss as a result of inadequate nutrition, eating a well-balanced diet rich with the correct nutrients can help stimulate hair growth.

Foods That Reverse Effects of Hair Loss in Men

Include these seven foods in your diet to reverse hair loss and promote the growth of new, healthy hair.

1) Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are a good source of protein, selenium and B vitamins, all of which help promote growth of new and healthy hair.

Tuna, mackerel, salmon and herring are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for hair growth. They are also rich in vitamin D3, which promotes healthy hair.

2) Eggs

Eggs contain a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, making them a natural multivitamin. Protein, biotin, selenium and zinc are a few of the nutrients associated with healthy hair.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which is necessary to prevent hair loss. A low-protein diet causes hair growth to enter a 'resting' phase, which can result in hair loss and diminished hair growth.

Eggs also contain biotin, an essential B vitamin for healthy hair, skin and nails. A deficiency in biotin has been linked to hair loss and hair colour loss.

3) Leafy Greens

The nutrients in dark green leafy veggies reduce hair loss. Kale, spinach and collards are all excellent options. These contain vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, beta-carotene and folate.

A cup of cooked spinach includes around 6 mg of iron, an essential vitamin for healthy hair. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that iron insufficiency is the most prevalent dietary deficiency in the world. It's also associated with numerous types of hair loss.

Another key ingredient found in leafy greens that contributes to hair health is vitamin A. It aids in the production of sebum, an oil that protects hair by hydrating the scalp.

4) Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C. (Image via Pexels @Susanne Jutzeler Sujufoto)

Vitamin C, which has high antioxidant qualities, is abundant in berries. Antioxidants can protect hair follicles from damage caused by chemicals known as free radicals.

Additionally, the body needs vitamin C to generate collagen, a protein that helps prevent hair from becoming brittle and breaking by strengthening it.

5) Sweet Potatoes

Indeed, sweet potatoes are one of the most underappreciated vegetables ever. People assume it's fattening despite the fact that it has several healthy components.

Did you know that sweet potatoes contain significant amounts of iron, copper, potassium, magnesium and beta-carotene? Beta carotene promotes cell growth, prevents hair loss and can even diminish hair dullness.

Potassium and magnesium concentration in sweet potatoes make them beneficial for people suffering from hypertension. You can boil sweet potatoes; use them in a curry, or roast or bake them. To prevent hair loss, you should include sweet potatoes in your diet.

6) Nuts

Nuts are not only important for hair health but also for skin health. Include nuts in your diet to get well-nourished, healthy skin and hair. These nutrient-dense foods contain essential elements to prevent hair loss, including vitamin E, zinc, selenium and omega-3 essential fatty acids.

Zinc and selenium are crucial trace elements your body cannot produce, so it's essential to obtain them through foods such as nuts. These trace elements are essential for hair growth, and their deficiency may result in hair loss.

7) Oranges and Carrots

The vitamin C content in oranges helps stimulate hair development and prevent hair loss. Additionally, oranges are an excellent source of magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene, flavonoids and antioxidants.

If you are battling dandruff, adding oranges to your diet can be beneficial. Oranges are most beneficial when consumed raw and uncooked. You may also have orange juice, but juicing fruit removes their fibre.

Carrots are high in beta carotene, a nutrient that can prevent hair loss. They are rich in Vitamin A, which can improve the condition of the scalp and fortify hair follicles.

Carrots are also abundant in fibre, vitamins C, K and B, phosphorus, and potassium. All these nutrients contribute to strong, healthy hair. You can incorporate carrots in your salads, soups, etc.

The sooner hair loss problems are addressed, the more likely irreversible damage can be avoided. Diet is key for preventing hair loss, but if you suspect a nutritional shortage, seek help immediately. Consult a medical expert to begin your journey towards a thicker head of hair.

