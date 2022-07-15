7 Habits Men Can Adopt To Get Healthy Hair

Living in a world that constantly requires us to look our best and have the best hair is not easy. Technology has made our lives much more convenient, but it has also led to a lot of problems, as we tend to neglect ourselves.

Men who take care of their hair are few and far between. However, there are some things you can do to keep your hair healthy without spending too much time or money on it.

Best Habits Men Can Adopt For Healthy Hair

Here are seven habits men can adopt in order to maintain healthy hair:

1) Shampoo Your Hair The Right Way

Shampooing your hair is an easy, everyday task that can help you achieve healthy-looking locks. Here are some tips to get the most out of this practice:

Use a shampoo that is suited to your hair type and scalp concerns. No matter what type of shampoo you use, make sure to avoid applying it directly on the roots or crown area. You don’t want to weigh down those areas with too much conditioner!

If your hair has been damaged by heat styling tools (i.e., curling irons), use a rat tail comb or small paddle brush in addition to conditioner after washing. That'll help repair damage without weighing down your strands and creating frizziness afterwards.

2) Condition Your Hair

The first step to having healthy hair is to condition it. After shampooing, use a conditioner that's made for your hair type. Apply it from the roots to the ends, and massage it into your scalp for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 5-15 minutes before rinsing it thoroughly.

3) Get Rid Of Split Ends

Use a leave-in conditioner, hair oil and a hot oil treatment. For styling purposes, you can use one of these products to add shine and reduce frizz in your strands after you blow dry them.

However, if you’re looking for something that'll prevent split ends from happening in the first place, look no further than our picks below. These are all great options for men who want healthy hair but don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on salon treatments or expensive shampoos and conditioners.

They also work well if you want something light enough not to weigh down your mane while still providing enough moisture and protection so that your scalp doesn’t get too dry during the day.

4) Dont Overwash Your Hair

No matter what your hair type, you should wash it every three to four days. The best way to do that is by using the right products.

First, use a shampoo that is good for your hair type, and then use a conditioner. That will make sure you get all the oil out of your hair, and make it soft.

After that, use a good hair mask once per week to give yourself an extra boost of hydration.

5) Protect Your Hair From The Heat

As heat is one of the biggest factors in hair damage, it's important to use a heat protectant spray before applying any kind of heat styling tool to your hair. That will help prevent your strands from becoming brittle and breaking easily.

Heat protectants can be found in both spray and cream form. However, if you want more thorough protection against heat damage, invest in a product that contains argan oil (like Moroccan Oil) or olive oil as well as other nourishing ingredients like coconut milk or aloe vera.

6) Detangle The Right Way

It’s important to detangle your hair gently. You don't want to tug at it or brush aggressively, which can cause breakage. Instead, use a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to gently smooth out any knots.

Start by pulling the hair in the direction of growth (from roots to ends) rather than against it. When you're done, make sure you rinse off any residue from styling products before putting down your comb for good. That will keep breakage at bay.

7) Tame Follicles

Here are a few things you can do to help tame follicles:

Use a brush or comb to remove tangles after cleansing your hair.

Apply heat protectant products before using any hot tools (hair dryer, straightener, curler). That will help reduce damage to the hair by preventing breakage and keeping moisture levels consistent throughout the day.

Use oil-based conditioners instead of regular conditioners, as they give shinier results than water-based ones.

Takeaway

Getting healthy hair can be tricky, but don't give up. The best way to get your hair looking great is by taking care of it. Remember to shampoo, condition and detangle properly, and protect yourself from heat damage to keep those follicles tame.

