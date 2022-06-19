7 Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

People have used ashwagandha for thousands of years to relieve stress, increase energy and improve concentration. A traditional alternative medicine based on Indian concepts of natural healing in Ayurveda, ashwagandha is one of the most essential herbs.

There are over 200 species of the plant, and you can find them growing in many places along with other herbs like ginger, catnip and Brahmi, which help support a healthy lifestyle.

Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, is a tree-like herb that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. This plant has several health benefits, including increased energy and vitality, reduced stress and anxiety, as well as improved mood.

What is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha belongs to the adaptogen family of herbs, which are known for their health advantages when consumed as tea, powder, tincture, supplement or in their natural state.

Ashwagandha is a plant whose roots and berries are used to treat medical conditions. It's also known as Indian ginseng, winter cherry or Withania somnifera, which is its scientific name.

The roots of this herb are widely considered a highly prized 'adaptogen', as they help the body cope with stress effectively. Studies suggest that it's moderately safe when taken as recommended.

Health benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has several health benefits, such as:

1) Helps reduce stress and anxiety

Ashwagandha can help reduce stress and improve quality of sleep. (Image via Pexels / Kat Smith)

Ashwagandha's stress-relieving properties are probably its most well-known characteristic. Several studies have demonstrated ashwagandha's ability to considerably reduce stress and anxiety levels.

According to one study, ashwagandha can help improve sleep quality as well—researchers confirmed that subjects slept substantially better with ashwagandha doses compared to placebo ones.

2) Helps improve your sleep

Ashwagandha can enhance the quality of sleep. (Image via Pexels / Rachel Claire)

Some people take ashwagandha root to promote restful sleep, and there is some evidence that it can help with sleep disorders.

For example, a study in 50 adults aged 65–80 found that taking 600 mg of ashwagandha per day for 12 weeks significantly improved their sleep quality and mental alertness on awaking them compared with a placebo treatment .

In addition, a review of five high quality studies found that ashwagandha had a small but positive effect on overall sleep quality.

3) Improves brain function and memory

Ashwaghandha can help improve memory for schizophrenia patients. (Image via Pexels / Mart Production)

Scientific studies have shown that taking the Ashwagandha herb can improve mental performance.

As per few clinical studies, there are indications that Ashwagandha can improve cognitive functioning in select populations, such as older people with mild cognitive impairment and ones with schizophrenia.

Executive functioning is one of the cognitive functions it may help, as well as response time and cognitive performance.

4) Reduces blood sugar level

Ashwaghandha can help maintain your blood sugar levels. (Image via Pexels / Photomix Company)

Ashwagandha can help people with diabetes or high blood sugar level. Treatment with ashwagandha significantly lowered blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), insulin, blood lipids and oxidative stress markers, according to a review of 24 investigations, including clinical studies in people with diabetes.

Certain chemicals in ashwagandha are considered to have potent anti-diabetic properties and can help stimulate your cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream.

5) Helps with mental health

Ashwagandha can help with symptoms of depression. (Image via Pexels / Daniel Reche)

Ashwagandha has been shown to help lessen symptoms of depression in some people. Researchers studied the effects of ashwagandha on a few people with schizophrenia who were unhappy and nervous.

They discovered that those who received 1,000 mg of ashwagandha extract daily for 12 weeks had lower depression and anxiety levels than ones who took a placebo.

Furthermore, findings from another study suggest that ingesting ashwagandha can assist people with schizophrenia improve their overall symptoms and perceived stress.

6) Supports Heart Health

Ashwagandha can help improve heart health. (Image via Unsplash / Jesse Orrico)

Too much cortisol can cause insulin resistance, unhealthy weight gain, central adiposity (visceral fat), high blood pressure, high cholesterol and triglycerides. So a good stress response is key for cardiometabolic health.

Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, vascular disease, heart attack and stroke are all increased when these factors are combined. Several such risk factors for poor cardiovascular and metabolic health have been proven to be reduced by ashwagandha.

7) Safe and readily available

Ashwagandha is a safe supplement for everyone. (Image via Pexels / Cup of Couple)

Ashwagandha is a safe supplement for most people. It can help manage certain health conditions, including stress, anxiety and insomnia. A review of a few studies found that ashwagandha root appears to be safe and effective for managing these conditions.

People should not take ashwagandha with caution, though. Pregnant women, for example, should avoid it, as large doses can cause pregnancy loss.

Bottom Line

Ashwagandha has gained a lot of attention over the past few years. The ancient herb is known as 'Indian ginseng' and appears in the Ayurvedic texts of ancient India.

Ashwagandha is also used to enhance cognitive function and promote restful sleep. As it’s considered relatively safe for most people, it has become popular among health-conscious individuals who want to take advantage of its multiple benefits.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried ashwagandha tea? Yes; helps with anxiety Nope; this is new for me. 0 votes so far