7 Health Benefits of Cassava

Cassava is a vegetable that is grown in many parts of the world. Manihot Esculenta is the scientific name for Cassava. It also goes by the names Yucca, Manioc and Mandioca.

This delicious vegetable is said to be native to South America, but it is now widely cultivated for residential and commercial purposes all over the world. Cassava comes in two varieties: sweet and bitter. Bitter cassava is tougher, but it contains high amounts of cyanide. In the United States, most cassavas are sweet.

There is a wide range of health benefits associated with Cassava due to the different vitamins, minerals and nutrients it contains. Cassava is ground down to form tapioca, which is consumed as a pudding or used as a thickening agent in the United States.

This drought-resistant crop is commonly utilized in tropical diets in the Caribbean. Furthermore, during times of food scarcity, farmers all over the world regard this tuberous vegetable as a blessing in disguise, because of the numerous health benefits it offers.

With Cassava, you can make almost anything. It is commonly used as a potato substitute, as it has a similar flavour and texture. When served as a side dish or a snack, though, the results are spectacular.

Health benefits of Cassava: Why should you include it in your diet?

Some people are apprehensive about having cassava, as it produces a natural toxin. Apart from toxins, cassava has several nutrients that make it a good choice for your diet. Here are some of them:

1) Slows down ageing

Cassava has 20.6 milligrams of Vitamin C per 100 grams. That accounts for a quarter of the Daily Value (DV). Vitamin C protects immunological cells from oxidative stress, according to research. Cassava is well-known in the skincare industry as a remarkable ingredient.

Vitamin C, for example, has been shown to aid collagen formation. Our skin loses firmness and youthfulness as we get older. We begin to develop wrinkles, fine lines and a dreary appearance, as a result. That is because of a reduction in collagen production.

Vitamin C is an important cofactor in the production of collagen, which helps to slow ageing, adding to the list of health benefits of Cassava.

2) Resistant Starch

There are many health benefits of Cassava, as it is a valuable source of resistant starch, with qualities similar to soluble fibre.

Resistant starch helps with blood sugar regulation and intestinal health when consumed in sufficient amounts. Furthermore, research suggests that the resistant starch found in cassava feeds good intestinal microbes.

During digestion, cassava starch transforms to butyrate fatty acid, which reduces colon inflammation and strengthens its defense systems. Colorectal cancer risk is reduced by having a healthy stomach and colon.

3) Low in sugar content

Cassava has a low sugar content. In 100 grams of boiled cassava root, there is just 1.3 grams of sugar. However, there is no clear scientific evidence that it should be included in a diabetic diet. According to one theory, Cassava's low sugar content does not trigger a blood sugar increase.

Combining the health benefits of cassava - low in sugar and resistant to starch - it can be a suitable root vegetable for blood sugar management. Nonetheless, that's not yet widely proven.

4) Good source of energy

Many health benefits of Cassava include high content of glucose. As a result, it's a terrific fuel source for athletes who need a lot of carbs. Cooked cassava can be used to produce carbohydrate-load and replenish lost energy after a workout.

As a result, it's a better option for folks looking for a recovery meal following high-intensity workouts. The complicated glucose chain also assures a steady source of energy.

5) May promote wound healing

Abundance of vitamin C is another benefit provided by cassava. Collagen, a structural component of skin tissue, requires vitamin C as a precursor. Getting adequate vitamin C from the diet helps the body heal itself, which is especially important, as vitamin C is not produced by our bodies.

6) Managing weight

Cassava is heavy in calories, but it also contains fibre and resistant starch, which encourages the development of good gut bacteria. Root vegetable fibre has been shown to reduce cravings for salty, sweet and high-fat foods.

Cassava fibre also has a favourable impact on the gut flora, boosting the feeling of fullness. Choosing a meal plan based on whole foods ensures you get enough nourishment without consuming empty calories.

7) Improves bone health

Significant amount of calcium is another health benefit provided by Cassava. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in our bones, and it helps to maintain bone density and strength as we age.

Cassava consumption has been found to be particularly helpful in preventing osteoporosis due to the presence of vitamin K. Apart from that, cassava is high in vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of calcium in our bodies and protects them from oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Key Takeaway

Cassava is a root vegetable that comes in a variety of colours and shapes. It's an excellent source of resistant starch and vitamin C, in addition to being adaptable.

Cassava root, meanwhile, is a popular ingredient in stir fries, soups, baked products and sweets all over the world.

Edited by Bhargav