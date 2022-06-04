7 Health Benefits of Couscous

Couscous is a popular North African dish made from the tiny granules of semolina flour.

It has been consumed for centuries, and is ultra-popular in Morocco. If you haven't tried it before but are curious to see if this popular food is right for your diet, it's important that you understand the facts about couscous.

The humble couscous is a common sight on dinner tables around the Mediterranean. It's pretty versatile so you can use it to give dinner an interesting twist, or jazz up your favourite casserole or stew.

Nutritional facts about couscous

The USDA has provided the following nutritional information about 100 gram of couscous:

Calories: 176, Fat: 0g

Sodium: 8mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 0g

Protein: 6g.

Health benefits of Couscous

1) Lowers risk of cancer

Helps in preventing cancer. (Image via Pexels / Anna Tarazevich)

Couscous, a food made from semolina and wheat, contains selenium. Selenium may help reduce your cancer risk.

A deficiency in selenium has been associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer in several studies. Also, ingesting enough selenium in combination with vitamins C and E has been found to reduce the incidence of lung cancer in smokers.

2) Rich in Selenium

Helps in reducing inflammation from the body. (Image via Pexels / Lisa Fotios)

Couscous is a delicious grain that has many health benefits. It contains an antioxidant mineral, selenium, which protects the thyroid gland from damage and assists in hormone production.

Selenium helps to reduce inflammation in the body and aids in the repair of damaged cells. It's also necessary for normal thyroid gland function.

3) Boosts Immune System

Enhances your immune system. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro)

Selenium, an essential mineral that contains antioxidant activity and reduces inflammation in the body, is one of the most significant nutrients in couscous.

Selenium-rich foods like this grain are especially beneficial to people with hypothyroidism, as they help protect the body's glands from damage and assist in hormone production.

4) Plant-based protein

Couscous is a great source of plant-based protein. (Image via Pexels/ Ella Olsson)

Couscous is a protein-rich grain that serves as an excellent meal choice for vegetarian and vegan diets.To receive all of the required amino acids, but it needs be coupled with other plant proteins.

Plant-based protein-rich diets have been related to a lower incidence of stroke, cancer and death from heart disease.

Most plant-based proteins don't have enough of all of the essential amino acids. They are regarded incomplete with the exception of soy, quinoa, and a few other plant-based protein sources.

5) Can help improve muscle mass

Promotes muscle mass for bodybuilding. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Selenium is needed for protein metabolism and the formation of muscle tissue. It's an essential component of muscle growth, and a selenium deficiency can lead to weakness and degeneration of muscles, as well as excessive fatigue and general weakness.

As selenium is such a tough ingredient to come by naturally, couscous can be one of the most effective ways to increase muscle mass.

6) Weight Loss

May help with the weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

When compared to grains such as rice or quinoa, couscous is recognised to be superior, containing less than 200 calories per cup, or less than 10% of the daily calorie intake recommended for adults.

That makes couscous particularly good for those seeking to lose weight primarily by dieting, yet the additional protein it provides also makes it a potent boost for muscle development if you wish to tackle obesity in a different way.

7) Improves Digestion

Promotes digestion and helps with bowel movements (Image via Pexels / Tamanna Rumme)

Couscous is a fibre-rich food that aids in appropriate food digestion and gastrointestinal system health.

Fibre helps to bulk up bowel motions and stimulates peristaltic movement, which is the flow of food through the digestive tract by smooth muscle contractions. Fibre can also act as an artery scraper or cleanser, removing bad LDL cholesterol and aiding in its removal from the body.

How to Incorporate Couscous in Your Diet?

Couscous makes a great side dish or an interesting breakfast meal. It can be served with meat or vegetables and mixed with dried fruit, like currants or raisins, and nuts, like almonds or pine nuts.

To make it more tasty, look for recipes that call for spices and herbs. Couscous can also be used to bulk up soups and salads.

Bottom Line

Couscous is a great option for those looking for a quick and easy carb. The grain provides the body with necessary nutrients, even though it isn't packed full of antioxidants or protein.

However, if you're trying to stay gluten-free, couscous is not the way to go. If you're also concerned about cleansing your body of toxins, couscous is also probably not ideal for you.

Enjoy it in moderation, and you'll likely reap many of these health benefits. If you're looking for an easy-to-prepare, versatile whole grain that contains a lot of nutrients, couscous may serve as a nice addition to your meals.

Couscous has a high carbohydrate content, and may not be the best choice for people with blood sugar issues, celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity. It also does not contain as many essential nutrients as other foods.

