7 Health Benefits of Soy Protein

Soy protein has always been around as a plant-based source of protein.

It came into the picture largely as veganism started to spread across the globe. Soy foods are made from soybeans.

Soy is an excellent source of not just protein, but all nine essential amino acids or EAAs. In fact, it's the only plant product that contains all the EAAs.

While all beans are said to be high in protein, soybeans have the highest protein content among beans. That makes soy products neneficial to those following vegan or vegetarian diets.

A 100-gram cup of soybean contains approximately 36 grams of protein.

In recent years, supplement companies have been making protein supplements derived from soybeans, as opposed to milk protein casein, egg protein or whey.

That makes soy ideal for those following vegan or vegetarian diets looking to pack on some mass. They are the most processed version of soy you can find.

Soy protein is created by removing sugars and fibre from soy beans, dehydrating them and creating a powder out of them.

That may give rise to the question - is soy protein better than whey? Surely it must be more beneficial and easily available, as it’s derived from plant ingredients? Well, it does have a number of benefits.

Health benefits of soy protein

Here's a look at some of the health benefits offered by soy protein:

1) Plant-based

Soy protein is completely plant-based, meaning it's derived from plants without the use of any animal products.

That endears to a large section who prefer not to consume animal products.

2) Boosts muscle growth

Its high protein and EAA content make it ideal for ones looking to pack on muscle.

Soy includes BCAAs - branched chain amino acids. BCAAs are a trio of EAAs - leucine, isoleucine and valine. These are key, as they promote and maintain muscle growth.

3) Low in fats and cholesterol

Compared to meats and animal products, soy is much lower in cholesterol and saturated fat, making it a suitable alternative for those with health issues. This protein can be consumed on a regular basis without affecting one’s health.

4) High in nutrients

Not just protein; soy is also rich in vitamin B, as well as minerals such as zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorous and potassium.

These micronutrients boost immunity by facilitating various physiological processes. They are also key in supplying the body with energy.

5) Helps regulate blood pressure and sugar levels

Studies have shown that soy foods are suitable for those with high blood sugar levels.

It may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, the low cholesterol content of soy makes it a suitable choice for ones with high blood pressure.

6) Helps maintain gut health

The high fibre content of soy is helpful in promoting gut health. That improves the gut bacteria and ensures that the digestive system runs smoothly.

7) Keeps you full for longer

Soy protein takes longer to get absorbed into the system, compared to whey protein. That can promote a feeling of satiety and keep you feeling full for longer, subsequently curbing any cravings or extra hunger pangs.

Don’t hate it till you try it! Most individuals are under the notion that soy protein barely contains any protein at all, owing to its derivation from plant. However, that's not true - it really is as high in protein as the internet says it is.

Even if you’re non-vegetarian, it’s good to shuffle between soy and whey protein every few days to get the benefits of both, especially for maintaining gut health and blood sugar levels, among others.

Give it a shot - you might find it to be your new favourite.

LIVE POLL Q. Which do you prefer? Soy protein. Whey protein. 0 votes so far