7 Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is one of many plants used in medicine over the centuries. Its extract is now widely available in dietary supplements across the country.

Also known as the puncture vine or caltrop, Tribulus terrestris is a small leafy plant covered with little spikes. It grows in multiple locations, such as parts of Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Its roots, leaves and fruits have been used medicinally across China and India.

What benefits could this small plant provide that ranks it among the top natural medicines?

Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris

Here's a look at the seven benefits this little plant provides:

1) Improves libido

At the top of the list of benefits is improved libido. Research has shown that supplementing with tribulus can boost libido in groups with low sex drive, including premenopausal women and men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

These supplements have been shown to improve desire, arousal and orgasm in these groups.

2) Boosts athletic performance

Tribulus stimulates the production of testosterone, making it an androgenic aid. It can help boost testosterone production when it's restricted or suppressed, like during prolonged periods of intense exercise. That can improve athletic performance.

3) Regulates blood pressure

Studies on rats have shown that tribulus can potentially lower blood pressure by relaxing the blood vessels. More research is needed on its effects on human beings, though.

4) Prevents kidney stones

Tribulus has been used as a treatment for kidney stones even in ancient China and India. It's used as a diuretic even in today’s supplements because of its ability to increase urination. That, in turn, helps prevent kidney stones by frequently flushing out toxins.

5) Lowers blood sugar levels

Studies on women with type 2 diabetes have shown that supplementation with tribulus can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These studies also suggest that tribulus could even be effective in preventing damage to blood vessels.

6) Anti-inflammatory effects

This herbal supplement may also have anti-inflammatory effects, which helps prevent numerous digestive issues.

7) Boosts immunity

Given its ability to prevent a multitude of physiological issues, tribulus is also a great supplement to keep your immunity in top shape. Regular supplementation can prove to be beneficial.

Who would think plants as small as tribulus terrestris would bring about so many good things? Try it out today and see the changes for yourself in the next few weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try this supplement out? Why not! Not for me. 0 votes so far