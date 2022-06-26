7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B-Complex

Vitamin B-complex is probably the most widely consumed vitamin supplement across the globe. It makes it easy to take in all the B vitamins in one single pill or gummy. The eight B-complex vitamins are:

• B1, Thiamine

• B2, Riboflavin

• B3, Niacin

• B5, Pantothenic acid

• B6, Pyridoxine

• B7, Biotin

• B9, Folic acid

• B12, Cobalamin.

B vitamins can be obtained from natural food sources in a healthy, balanced diet. That includes foods like leafy greens, seafood, red meat, dairy products, eggs, certain nuts and seeds, etc.

In certain groups of the population, that may not be enough, though, especially in the case of those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. In such cases, supplementation with B vitamins may be advised.

Health benefits of Vitamin B-complex

Following are the seven benefits of Vitamin V-complex:

1) Converts food into energy

B-complex vitamins help facilitate the process of converting the food we consume into energy. While it doesn’t necessarily bring about a boost in energy, it does help the body break down carbs and store them as glycogen in the body, which is the body’s source of energy.

2) Reduces effects and frequency of migraines

Certain B vitamins, especially B6, B9 and B12, are said to help prevent migraine to an extent. Recent studies have suggested that even B2 may have some effect on reducing migraines.

3) Improves cellular production and function

Some of the B-complex vitamins aid with the production of red blood cells. That's necessary to transport oxygen to each part of the body. In most cases, individuals suffering from anaemia, or a deficiency of red blood cells, often display a deficiency in vitamins B12, B2, B5, B6, B9 and B12.

4) Helps wounds heal faster

Owing to its ability to produce cells in the body, B-complex vitamins can help wounds heal faster too, particularly those on the skin.

5) Improves skin, hair and nail health

Some of the B-complex vitamins, particularly B2, B6 and B7, are often marketed as supplements to improve hair, skin and nail health. That's because they help balance natural oils in the body, making the skin appear more radiant, hair more lustrous and make nails stronger and grow faster.

6) Supports brain function

These vitamins are also known to promote brain health. B12, in particular, helps with DNA formation, subsequently preventing chronic diseases and certain cancers. B6 also supports the development and function of the brain, while B9 prevents defects in the spine.

7) Helps reduce stress

Studies have shown that some of these vitamins may help reduce stress. Supplementation with B vitamins can improve one’s mood in the long run. Most individuals suffering from depression and/or anxiety have shown lower levels of B12 and B9 than others.

All the B-complex vitamins play a major role in regulating physiological processes in the body. While supplementation is not necessarily needed, it does prove to be helpful in most cases. So while following a well-rounded, balanced diet, be sure not to ignore your multivitamins.

