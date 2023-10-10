7 incredible benefits of deep tissue massage you must know about  

The incredible benefits of deep tissue massage make it one of the top choices for people willing to give their bodies and minds a well-deserved break from stress and physical pain.

So, what’s exactly a deep tissue massage? Well, it’s a kind of therapeutic massage that targets even the deep layers of the muscles and tissues. This type of massage can help ease chronic pain, and improve posture. It may also be quite beneficial in healing sports injuries as well.

The major difference between a normal massage and a deep tissue massage is that the latter focuses on individual body parts and also works great on deep areas of the body. During a deep tissue massage, the therapist uses their elbows, forearms, and hands to apply pressure to the affected area.

7 long-term benefits of deep tissue massage

From easing stress and reducing body pain, here’s a look at some of the most notable advantages of deep tissue massage:

1. Reduces chronic pain

The benefits of deep tissue massage include reducing chronic pain. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Releasing chronic pain is one of the best benefits of deep tissue massage. Muscle pain in the lower back, shoulders, and legs can slow down your mobility and also cause issues with daily activities.

This therapeutic massage can provide you with great relaxation by targeting the deep layers of the connective tissue and muscles thereby easing tension and pain. This type of massage improves flexibility and also makes you feel much better.

2. Releases stress and anxiety

The benefits of deep tissue massage include easing stress and anxiety. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Reducing stress and anxiety is also one of the most popular benefits of deep tissue massage. Getting this type of massage is an excellent way to unwind from all the stressors and relax.

A session of deep tissue massage can lower the stress hormones, called cortisol and enhance the levels of oxytocin in the body. Oxytocin is a hormone that offers calming effects and helps relax the body.

Moreover, a deep tissue massage can also manage physical indications of stress and anxiety such as stiff muscles and help you feel more energetic and happier.

3. Reduces hypertension

The benefits of deep tissue massage includes reducing hypertension. (Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

If you have high blood pressure problems, a deep tissue massage can help lower it. In fact, there are a few studies that suggest this kind of massage can lower hypertension and heart rate and help manage your condition.

4. May ease inflammation

It eases inflammation. (Image via Pexels/KoolShooters)

Reducing inflammation is also among some potent long-term benefits of deep tissue massage. Inflammation can cause swelling and soreness and may lead to other discomforts as well.

A regular session of deep tissue massage can potentially help alleviate inflammation and its related problems and keep the muscles away from pain. The pressure applied during this massage helps ease down knots in the muscles – the main culprit that causes muscles to get inflamed.

5. Speeds up recovery after sports injury

Deep tissue massage speeds up recovery after a sports injury. (Image via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

A deep tissue massage can be an effective way to speed up recovery after sports injuries. This treatment option can offer countless advantages when it comes to athletic injuries. These may include reduced muscle tightness, improved performance, enhanced range of motion, and so on.

Additionally, this massage can improve blood and oxygen circulation and reduce swelling as well.

6. Improves posture

It improves posture. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you have a sitting job, there are chances that your posture has already been compromised. Luckily, with a deep tissue massage, you can regain correct posture and proper alignment of your spine. It can also reduce lower back pain that’s a common problem caused by prolonged sitting and poor posture.

A deep tissue massage works by loosening stiff muscles, improving flexibility, and alleviating stress and tension in the joints. All of these results in improved posture and better body balance.

7. Improves range of motion and flexibility

Deep tissue massage improves the range of motion. (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

A deep tissue massage can improve your overall flexibility and range of motion by releasing muscle knots in the deep layers of the tissues. Your therapist will use deep pressure to release knots thereby improving circulation of the lymph fluids. This as a result will help loosen tight muscles and increase your muscle flexibility.

Although a deep tissue massage offers a plethora of advantages, it is not suitable for everyone as it may seem quite painful and uncomfortable for some. Also, if you have issues like a nerve injury, blood clotting problems, any recent injury or surgery, or a fresh wound, then first consult your doctor before going for any type of massage.