7 Jump Rope Exercises To Burn Fat Fast

Jumping rope is an excellent cardio exercise. It helps you burn fat and build muscle, getting fit faster than other exercises.

Your hamstrings also get a good workout during each skip due to the eccentric portion of the movement, where they have to lengthen before being contracted again during each jump cycle.

Best Jump Rope Exercises To Burn Fat

Here's a look at seven great jumping rope exercises you can do to burn fat:

1) Two-Handed Jump Rope

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart and jump rope with both hands at the same time. Keep your wrists straight as you turn back and forth, jumping over the rope each time it passes underfoot.

Jump in rhythm for this exercise by counting 1-2-3-4 for every two revolutions of the rope around your waist (each revolution is one jump). Do 30 seconds of jumping, and rest for 30 seconds before repeating three more times for four sets total (two minutes total jumping time).

This workout is great, as it requires very little space to complete—you can do it just about anywhere.

That makes it perfect for anyone who wants to get fit but doesn't have access to traditional gym equipment or doesn't have time to go to one during business hours (which might leave you wondering why we don't have 24/7 gyms yet).

2) Butt Kicks Jump Rope

This exercise is great for toning and strengthening your legs, but it also works the muscles in your buttocks. The best part? You can do this jump rope exercise anywhere.

This is a good alternative to squatting or lunging if you have knee problems, especially if you’re just starting out with jump rope training.

It's also a great way to get in shape fast because it burns calories fast and helps tone and strengthen your entire body. This is definitely one of our favourite jump rope exercises.

3) Criss-Cross Jump Rope

You can expect to burn about 350 calories per hour using this jump rope exercise, so if you need to lose weight quickly, this would be a great option for you.

The muscles worked in this jump rope exercise include your calves and quadriceps (front of thighs). These muscles help with endurance while doing other activities throughout our day-to-day lives, such as walking or running errands.

Not only does this move improve our cardiovascular health, but it also teaches us how important it is when we get older. That's because these movements help prevent osteoporosis and arthritis later in life due largely due to their impact on bone density.

4) Side To Side Jump Rope Exercise

Here's how to perform the side-to-side jump rope exercise:

Stand with the rope in front of you, about knee height.

Jump rope with the right foot on the right side of the rope; jump over to the left side, and bring your left foot up to it, repeating that pattern over and over again as quickly as possible.

Make sure to keep your knees bent so they don't hit each other when jumping.

5) Scissors Jump Rope Exercise

The scissor jump rope exercise is a great way to build muscle and burn fat. It's also a high-intensity exercise that'll get your heart rate up and leave you dripping in sweat.

The jump rope move is a great cardio exercise, leg exercise and core workout all rolled into one.

6) High Knees Jump Rope Exercise

This is an easy jump rope exercise that can be done anywhere and is great for improving your cardiovascular system, which will help you burn fat fast.

To do this exercise, you need to jump rope at a moderate pace so that it’s challenging but not impossible. You can either jump rope on your feet or on your knees.

This exercise requires you to perform alternating high knees, bringing your knees up to your chest.

7) Alternating Heel Touches Jump Rope Exercise

Here's how it's done:

With your feet shoulder-width apart and the handles of the jump rope in each hand, squat down for a few seconds.

While in this position, extend one leg behind you, with your knee bent slightly and your foot flat on the ground.

As you pull it back, release from holding onto the handle with that hand, and reach up toward that same side with both hands while keeping your arm straight (as if reaching to touch something up high).

At the same time as dropping back into a squat again, bring both arms down in front of your body before starting over again. Do 30 seconds per side making sure that you alternate sides every rep or so (so the right side goes first followed by the left).

Increase the difficulty by doing full squats instead of just sitting down at first; decrease the difficulty by not extending legs all the way out behind us but rather just bending them slightly to keep knees above ankles.

Modify by doing alternating heel touches without jumping rope instead—this is more challenging than regular jumping jacks.

Takeaway

If you want to get in shape and burn fat fast, jump rope is a great tool that can be used by anyone. It’s easy to use, portable and affordable. While skipping isn't as intense as many other forms of training, it provides a great workout for the lower body, upper body and core muscles. Jumping rope strengthens your calves and shin muscles while improving your flexibility in the ankles and knees.

The biggest benefit of jumping rope is that it keeps your heart rate up during your workout and also allows for rest periods where blood flow returns to your feet, which helps improve circulation throughout the body.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like jumping rope? Yes No 0 votes so far