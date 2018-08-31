7 Keto Breakfasts To Burn Fat - Delicious And Gluten Free

Almond flour pancakes are ideal for a keto breakfast

Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day, and it is quintessential that one includes highly nutritious foods in this meal. The same is the case for people on a keto diet as well.

The ketogenic diet emphasises that the individual must take limited amounts of carbohydrates while increasing their daily fat intake. People on a strict keto diet are recommended to meet around 70% of their calorie requirement through fats.

There have been studies that demonstrated the effectiveness of the keto diet in weight loss. However, one should also keep in mind that the keto diet does not agree with everyone, and a few could develop further complications. People experiencing discomfort must get off the diet and consult a doctor immediately.

People on a keto diet find it extremely hard to chose a breakfast that is high in fat and low in carbohydrates as the traditional breakfasts are mostly rich sources of carbohydrates, and in this article, let us dive in deeper, and look closer at the seven breakfast ideas that you could include as a part of your keto diet plan to burn fat and get in shape.

#1 Pancakes and Sour Cream

Pancakes are a regular breakfast, and the conventional version of the pancakes contain good amounts of carbohydrates, making them unsuitable for a ketogenic diet. However, one could prepare the pancakes using almond flour to negate the effect of carbohydrates. Almonds are a rich source of fat and protein and the batter made using almond flour is ideal for making keto pancakes.

Prepare the pancake batter by mixing almond flour with eggs, oil, salt and baking soda. Pour the batter onto a hot pan along with generous quantities of butter and let it stay on the heat until it gets into shape.

Serve one large almond four pancake along with two tablespoons of sour cream. Additionally, one could dress it up with either raspberries, strawberries or blueberries.

