7 major snake plant benefits on your health

There are numerous snake plant benefits if you decide to put one in your home. When kept indoors, they are known for filtering the air, removing toxic pollutants, relieving stress and boosting our mental health. It is very easy to grow and can survive with very little maintenance. Snake plant benefits have been known since old times, and for that, they have been strategically placed in households both for decoration and also to maintain feng shui.

This decorative plant, known for improving air quality, has a variety of health benefits. Read this article about snake plant health benefits, so that you may know their various uses if you too want to keep a pot for yourself.

What is a snake plant?

Snake plants have multiple purposes (Image via Pexels/Elle Hughes)

Sansevieria trifasciata also known as Snake Plant, is a common houseplant that is generally found in the regions of Asia and Africa. This plant is known for its distinct sword-like leaves that usually grow upright and resemble artificial foliage. For its beautiful structure, it is commonly used as a decoration for homes and offices, is very easy to maintain, and requires very little water to survive.

There are numerous snake plant benefits that are relatively safe to consume. However, they can be toxic and may cause swelling and numbness in the tongue if consumed in large doses. Thus, though snake plants have benefits, it is good to keep them away from children.

The most common snake plant has foliage representing slender, long leaves with silver streaks whose vines can grow up to several feet long. Other common varieties of snake plants include Bird's nest snake plant, the Cylindrical snake plant, the Laurentii snake plant, etc.

Major snake plant benefits on health

The snake plant is a resilient succulent whose vines can climb several feet long. Along with purifying the toxins in the air from indoors, some of the major snake plant benefits are as follows:

1) Works As Air-Purifiers

Snake plant benefits as natural purifiers (Image via Pexels/Amar Preciado)

Snake plants benefits as they are known as the best natural air purifiers that help to remove toxic pollutants from the air. Snake plants are known to purify cancer-causing pollutants such as benzene, xylene, trichloroethylene, carbon dioxide, Formaldehyde, etc.

Along with cleaning the air, it also releases high levels of humidity and oxygen in your indoors, which can keep your surroundings fresh and clean.

2) Adaptable To Different Humid Conditions

Can adapt in varying humid conditions (Image via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

Snake plants are known for their adaptability to a wide range of humid conditions. Mainly they grow well in climates with humidity in the air, and thus, are good to be kept in bathrooms while they also do well near windows or dry places like offices. In case they are placed in a humid environment, they have a water drainage system to reduce extra stagnant water. At the same time, they can also adapt to dry places by moisturising the soil.

3) Helps In Drought Tolerance

Snake plant benefits by improving air quality (Image via Pexels/Francesco Ungaro)

Snake plants require deficient maintenance and need little water to survive. Rather than drying up, overwatering is the major cause of its death. Snake plants benefit the soil by increasing its moisture quality. It is a high drought-resilient plant that can survive even at high temperatures.

Snake plants can be a good option to keep in your home, and increase the quality of air when you live in a place where there is water scarcity.

4) Good Home Decor

Beautiful and healthy home decor (Image via Pexels/Larissa Farber)

Plants are one of the best things to keep as your home decor and snake plants can be one of the best choices. Its vines along with tall-shaped leaves can be a perfect addition to the windows and corners of your home. Not only will it add beauty to your home and working space, but it will also increase the quality of air in the surroundings.

Snake plants are an excellent choice to keep in workplaces, as they need very low maintenance and don't need to be watered regularly.

5) Easy To Grow

Procreates very quickly (Image via Pexels/Elena Golovchenko)

Snake plant benefits your home by increasing its beauty and also acting as a good source of oxygen. Another of its specialities is its ability to propagate very easily. They can be grown in two ways, one by leaf cutting and the second by rhizome cutting.

Cut the rhizome as close to the stem as possible, or cut from the leaves and then leave them in a glass jar with water, and give it time to develop bigger roots. Once the roots are grown, plant them in a pot with soil, manure and a good drainage system. You can also cut a leaf and plant them directly in the pot.

6) Cure For Allergies

Snake plant benefits by curing allergies (Image via Pexels/cotton-bro studio)

Snake plants benefit people suffering from dust allergies by absorbing pollutants and carbon dioxide while also releasing oxygen into the air. By only letting pure air indoors, there are very few chances of developing allergies and airborne diseases. It decreases the chances of getting allergies naturally. Curing allergies makes it one of the most beneficial herbal plants to keep at home.

7) Easy To Maintain

Demands very low maintainence (Image via Pexels/Karolina Kot)

Snake plants are one of the lowest maintenance plants, which can survive with very little water and sunlight. They are the greens that you can nurture even when you have a very hectic lifestyle and don't usually find time to spend in the garden. You can keep it in any condition, and it will bless you with the numerous snake plant benefits of purifying air, and its beauty.

8) May Have Anti-Cancer Properties

May have anti-cancer properties (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Snake plants benefits by purifying the air from numerous cancer-causing pollutants such as benzene, xylene, formaldehyde, toluene, etc. It reduces CO2 levels at night by absorbing it and producing oxygen. It is because of Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (CAM), which is a certain type of photosynthesis that makes it purify air, drought tolerant, and very effective in preventing cancer. All of these snake plant benefits make it an effective anti-cancer plant.

Snake plants are resilient, strong plants that can survive in very extreme conditions with high temperatures and water scarcity, both indoors and outdoors, which makes them very easy to maintain. Keeping snake plants in your home can have very positive effects on your health, purifying the air you breathe. However, if one wants to keep a pot in their home, it shouldn't be overwatered as this is the plant's only weakness. Thus, a well-drained pot is necessary to prevent rotting. One should only water the soil when it has completely dried out.

Also, indirect sunlight works best for its growth and hence, snake plants can be kept in dark corners while also near windows. However, it should not be completely kept in the shade, as this may lead to the leaves becoming floppy. Otherwise, it can still survive even in little sunlight making it an excellent option if your apartment is very less exposed to the sun.

All of these snake plant benefits very well make us realise that though snake plants, also known as money plants can't grow money, it can be an absolute blessing to your lungs.