What Are the 7 Most Important Rules of Losing Weight?

When people start a new weight loss program, they tend to lose a lot of weight during the first few weeks.

That is usually due to major changes made to their diet, most notably eating less calorie-dense foods and cutting out alcohol. However, most of these individuals will regain the lost pounds after a few months, and as a result, such programmes are often seen as ineffective.

7 Important Rules to Keep in Mind While Losing Weight

To achieve long-term weight loss and optimal health, you must follow a few fundamental principles. While there is no one right way to eat for health and weight loss, you need to be aware of some basic principles. That will help you avoid diet plans that break them and choose the specific plan that is best for you.

1) Find a Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced meal is the key to effective weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Yaroslav Shuraev)

Critics of popular diets frequently claim that such diets encourage unbalanced eating by declaring certain foods and even whole food groups off-limit. The iconic cabbage soup diet is almost always used as an example.

A diet of nothing but cabbage soup can hardly be considered balanced. However, most popular diet plans today allow dieters to enjoy a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, which are essential to a well-balanced diet.

2) Best time to consume nutrients

Calories consumed at the right time is key. (Image via Pexels / Trang Doan)

Research has shown that the time of day you eat is important with respect to your body composition. Calories consumed in the morning are used more for energy than stored as fat than if you consume them later in the day.

Studies have found that those who regularly skip breakfast are four and a half times more likely to be overweight than those who have it regularly. Having smaller meals more frequently is another proven way to better coordinate food intake with energy needs.

3) Calorie Restriction

Calorie tracking is a must. (Image via Pexels / Daniel Reche)

It’s true that if you eat more calories than you burn off through exercise, you’ll gain weight. However, counting calories isn’t as simple as that. Counting calories isn’t precise, as methods for counting them vary, and the amount of calories we absorb from food changes are based on factors like how it’s prepared.

Spend three or four days keeping track of everything you eat (including sweets) to see where you can save money quickly. Then focus on making healthy food choices rather than meticulously tracking every food you consume.

4) Not all fats are healthy

It's vital to know the difference between 'good' & 'bad' fat. (Image via Pexels / Elle Hughes)

Have you ever wondered why you tend to put on weight as you get older? That's because the fat you store in your body is different from the fat stored under your skin.

The latter is what’s commonly known as 'good' fat, and there’s evidence that it helps your body metabolise glucose, leading to better blood sugar control. If you want to lose weight, it’s a good idea to try and hold on to as much of this type of fat as possible.

5) Lifting Weights

Remember, lift weights to lose weights. (Image via Pexels / Victor Freitas)

Lifting weights will help you burn more calories, even when you aren’t exercising. That's because lifting weights produces a metabolic stress response in your body, which forces it to burn calories for recovery. It also builds muscle, which raises your resting metabolic rate, so you’re burning calories even when you aren’t training.

There's an even better approach if you want to speed things up and are willing to put up with some discomfort: high-intensity resistance training, often known as HIRT.

A HIRT workout of three exercises for three sets of six repetitions burns fat more effectively in less time than a standard weightlifting session.

6) Meal Strategy

Plan your meals a day earlier. (Image via Pexels / Ella Olsson)

Temptation is a powerful force, and it can be difficult to resist giving in to the chocolate bar you left in the office fridge.

However, some studies suggest that if you consider yourself to have strong will power, you can cultivate it by presuming as if you do - like avoiding the kitchen when cooking a meal would be too tempting.

If you want to make healthier choices, it helps to see yourself as a person who always does what you says you will do. If you tell yourself that you’re the kind of person who exercises regularly, for example, you’ll likely live up to your expectations.

7) Don't miss out on cardio

30 mins of Cardio burns enough calories to lose weight. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

To burn fat fast, do either high or low-intensity exercise. Moderate intensity is a distant third, and slow exercise is best. Walking works too, as it’s easier to recover from and is stress-free. It will spare your hard-earned muscles while giving you a gentle fat-loss boost.

Low intensity steady state (LISS) exercise, which is any activity performed at 60% or less of your max heart rate for an extended period of time (greater than 20 minutes), has also been shown to force the body to release Human Growth Hormone (HGH), which helps build muscle, burn fat and improve overall health.

Bottom Line

The truth is that there is no easy way to lose weight. No secret trick or pill or diet programme will help you shed pounds whenever you want – and keep them off. There is an inherent amount of work required in eating right and exercising.

So make sure that whatever method or diet you choose, you’re comfortable with it and committed to it (or you may as well not be doing that at all ). Set realistic expectations on yourself. And remember that anything worthwhile takes time, effort, work and patience, but the rewards can be wonderful if you stick with it.

