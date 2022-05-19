7 Best Pre-workout Foods for Budding Bodybuilders

As a budding bodybuilder, it’s great to dedicate your time to working out regularly, but it's equally important to fuel your body with pre-workout food before hitting the gym.

You can choose from many different foods to eat throughout the week. However, you should focus more on foods that can provide you with adequate nutrients, calories and protein.

Some good pre-workout food choices

Here are the seven best pre-workout foods you can eat as a budding bodybuilder that will definitely fuel your workout sessions:

1) Peanut butter with toast and bananas

Peanut butter and bananas are exercisers’ first pre-workout food choices as both are rich in glucose, which is muscle fuel.

Bananas contain potassium that doesn’t get stored in your body for too long and in turn helps you utilise it throughout your workout. You may also use multigrain or whole wheat bread, and smear peanut butter or any other nut butter on it.

2) Protein bars

Protein bars are also a very effective pre-workout food that you can have to get the right energy for your exercises.

You can find a variety of protein bars in the market. However, the tricky part is to go for one that has the right calorie count. Before you buy any random protein bar, make sure to check its nutrition label closely and ensure there’s only one serving in the bar. Look to choose one that has around ten grams of protein and no more than 200 calories.

3) Plain greek yogurt

Plain greek yogurt contains a good amount of protein and calcium. It also has natural sugar but in small and safe quantities. Yogurt is easy on your stomach and digestive system and is also a great pre-workout food choice. You may add a few berries and granola to your yogurt to make it more nutritious and healthy.

Granola and berries have digestive carbs that give you a quick energy boost to fuel your workout. Always look for granola that has lots of seeds, nuts and whole carbs, such as millet, oats or quinoa. Stick to plain yogurt rather than flavoured ones.

4) Oatmeal

If you run out on time in the morning, and you can’t have proper meal hours before your workout, having oatmeal is the best option.

Oatmeal is one of the best sources of energy and is also known to be digested easily. You can even prepare your oatmeal the night before, and keep it in the refrigerator, so you can quickly have it before hitting the gym. If you can add fruit and healthy nuts to your oatmeal, it’s even better.

5) Protein shakes

Protein shakes are very popular among people who regularly work out at the gym. It's great if you are unable to get an adequate amount of protein from natural sources of food.

However, you must note that consuming protein shakes in high quantities can have side effects. So always consult your healthcare provider to find out your daily recommended dose of protein intake.

6) Scrambled eggs

Scrambled eggs are the perfect food choice if you need a quick protein boost in the morning. You can have scrambled eggs as they are, or toast two slices of multigrain bread, and eat them together.

7) Whole-fruit smoothies

Fruits have natural sugars that are easy on the stomach and get digested quickly. These are great sources of energy for high-impact exercises. To make a healthy and delicious smoothie, whirl together two bananas, peanut butter, oats, honey and flaxseeds. You may use fruit and other toppings according to your preference.

When to have your pre-workout meal?

Exercise and diet go hand in hand, so eating at the right time is very importnt. Generally, you should eat an hour or two before starting your work out, so that your body gets ample time to digest the food properly.

There has always been a debate about whether you should exercise on a full stomach. Some people believe you can burn more calories when exercising on an empty stomach, while others believe you need the right food before workouts to have full energy. While it comes down to your personal preferences, it also depends on the intensity as well as the duration of your workouts.

Ultimately, you should do what suits your body best. For instance, if you are a morning exerciser and feel energetic after working out on an empty stomach, go for it. Go for some good pre-workout foods as listed above, and get the right fuel to start your exercise session.

Edited by Bhargav