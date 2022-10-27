7 Probiotic Drink Recipes to Keep Your Gut Healthy

Probiotics are microorganisms that are abundant in fermented foods and drinks. They are also known as good bacteria.

Probiotics promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and have several health benefits. They enhance the absorption of nutrients, improve bowel movement, and minimize the risk of some cancers. They also aid in weight loss and enhance immune function. They are widely known for their ability to prevent diarrhea or reduce its severity.

Probiotic bacteria can be had through fermented drinks or supplements in the form of capsules. Fermented probiotic drinks are common in many countries. Some have been consumed for hundreds of years.

Best Probiotic Drink Recipes for Healthy Gut

Here are seven of the common probiotic drinks widely used. They are easy to prepare and can be incorporated in any diet:

1) Spiced Buttermilk

This drink is sometimes known as grandma’s probiotic drink and is a traditional Indian drink. It contains live cultures, so heating should be avoided to preserve its probiotic properties.

Ingredients

Fresh curd: 1 cup

Cold water: 1 glass

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Green chili: 1/2

2) Milk Kefir

Kefir is a type of fermented milk drink produced with kefir grains. It's nutrient dense and rich in good bacteria. Milk increases the nutritive value of the drink.

Ingredients

Milk: 1 glass

Kefir grains

Add a handful of kefir grains to the milk, and let it sit in a warm place for 24 hours. It will thicken when ready. Strain and chill to use as a drink.

3) Water Kefir (Coconut Water Kefir)

Water kefir is quite common and provides all the essential benefits of probiotic bacteria.

With the addition of probiotics from water kefir culture, coconut water kefir provides a tastier option. Furthermore, this fermented drink aids digestion and is generally taken with or after meals.

Ingredients

Water kefir grains: ¼ cup

Fresh coconut water: 6 cups

Lemon or orange juice: 4 tbsp

Soak the kefir grains for 48 hours in coconut water. After that, strain the mixture; add the lemon juice, and refrigerate overnight before use.

4) Fermented Orange Juice

Fermented orange juice is an interesting probiotic drink. (Image via Unsplash/Mateusz Feliksik)

It's a rare and refreshing drink that can be incorporated in any diet. This drink is perfect for summers.

Ingredients

Fresh orange juice: 2 cups

Whey: 2 tbsp

Water

Sea salt: a pinch

Mix the whey with orange juice. Leave it at room temperature for 48 hours. Refrigerate it for a few hours before use.

5) Kombucha

Kombucha is a refreshing drink made with black tea. (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Sousa)

Kombucha is a sweet and sour drink made with tea. The basic ingredients in it are yeast, sugar, and black tea.

This drink is fermented for a week. During that time, bacteria and acids form in the drink. Kombucha bacteria include lactic acid bacteria, which can work as a probiotic and also contain vitamin B complexes.

6) Pineapple Tepache

Fermented Pinapple Pulp Has Probiotic Properties (Image via Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

This is a refreshing drink made with pineapple. The fruit pulp is soaked in water with spices for 24 hours.

The fermented liquid is filtered and and chilled for consumption. The sugar in the pineapple helps in the fermentation process. Natural bacteria aid fermentation.

Ingredients

Pineapple: 1

Brown sugar: 1 cup

Clove: 2

Cinnamon: two inch stick two

Green chilli: 1

Ginger: One inch piece crushed

7) Kanji

Kanji or Thandai is an Indian probiotic drink popular during the Holi festival. The amount of time required for this drink to ferment depends on the temperature, but it typically takes anywhere from three days to a week and longer in colder temperature.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

Carrots: 4-5

1 Large Beet

Water

Salt

Takeaway

Probiotics are good bacteria that prevent constipation, flatulence, and indigestion. They are widely known for their ability to prevent diarrhea. They also aid in weight loss and immune function.

They promote digestion and absorption of nutrients. Fermented probiotic drinks are common and can be easily made at home and consumed for a healthy gut.

Poll : 0 votes