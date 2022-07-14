7 Reasons Why Chocolate Is Good for Your Health

Chocolate is good for your health. It's a fact that many of us have known for years, but now experts are beginning to take note of.

While the jury is still out on whether dark chocolate or milk chocolate is best, it's clear there are plenty of health benefits associated with eating some of these tasty treats.

Why Chocolate Is Good For You

Here are seven reasons why you should never let another day go by without indulging in a little cocoa:

1) Good For Heart

Chocolate contains antioxidants and flavonoids, which are good for your heart. Chocolate is a good source of fibre, magnesium, and potassium—all nutrients that support cardiovascular health.

Dark chocolate, in particular, has a high content of antioxidants, which can help lower blood pressure, reduce risk of heart disease and stroke, improve blood flow to the brain (boosting thinking ability), strengthen immune system and even fight cancer cells.

So go ahead: indulge in some chocolate! Just remember to enjoy it mindfully, so you get all these benefits while also savouring every delicious bite.

2) May Prevent Cancer and Diabetes

Chocolate contains antioxidants, which may help prevent cancer and diabetes. Antioxidants are a type of chemical that can neutralise the harmful effects of free radicals in the body.

Free radicals are oxygen molecules that have lost an electron and react with other substances to obtain one, damaging cells in the process. Antioxidants in chocolates may help prevent this damage by neutralising any free radicals before they have a chance to wreak havoc on your body's cells.

Studies indicate that eating dark chocolate regularly can improve cholesterol levels.

3) Can Help You Get More Iron

The body needs iron to make hemoglobin, a substance that carries oxygen through the blood. Iron also helps form red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout your body.

The recommended daily intake of iron is 18 milligrams for women and eight for men. However, many people do not get enough in their diets to meet these requirements. Chocolate can help fill this gap by providing between five and ten percent of daily iron needs in just one ounce—about the size of two Hershey's Kisses.

An eight-ounce glass of chocolate milk contains about two milligrams of iron, while an ounce of dark chocolate has at least two milligrams. Milk chocolates have less, as they contain more sugar than dark varieties. and it takes more sugar to achieve the same level of sweetness as cocoa solids (the main ingredient in chocolate).

4) Can Prevent Wrinkles

One of the best reasons to eat chocolate is that it can help you avoid getting wrinkles, skin damage and other problems related to sun exposure.

It's true. The antioxidants in chocolate can help protect your skin from sunburn, but they also have other important benefits. That's because antioxidants are molecules that fight against free radicals—unstable atoms or molecules that damage cells and cause disease.

When it comes to aging, free radicals are enemy number one for your skin. So when you eat chocolate regularly, you'll be giving yourself an extra boost of protection against signs of ageing, such as fine lines or wrinkles and discoloration on your face caused by too much sun exposure over time.

5) Improves Brain Function

Chocolate contains caffeine, which is a stimulant. Caffeine can increase alertness and energy levels.

It can also improve focus and attention, increase mood, boost memory and enhance overall brain function.

6) Makes You Happy

Chocolate contains tryptophan, a natural mood-boosting amino acid that helps your body produce serotonin - a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and sleep. Chocolate can also have an anti-stress effect on the brain because of its magnesium content. Magnesium is known to reduce anxiety and stress levels as well as improve sleep quality.

So no matter what kind of day you’re having, there’s nothing wrong with taking a break for some chocolates.

7) Great For the Planet

The good news doesn't stop at the health benefits of chocolate. Chocolate is also a renewable resource, meaning it can be grown and harvested again and again without depleting the soil or causing long-term environmental damage. This means that as long as there are cocoa trees on Earth, we'll have chocolate to enjoy.

However, that's not all: as chocolate is made from natural ingredients and does not require many resources to produce or transport, it's an environmentally friendly food choice for us humans too.

Takeaway

Chocolate is a gift from the gods. It is, in fact, good for your health. Here's the best part: you don't even have to be super healthy to enjoy it.

If you're looking for something sweet and delicious, look no further than chocolate.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like chocolate? Yes No 0 votes so far