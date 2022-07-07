7 Reasons Why Glucomannan Is Good for You

Glucomannan is a complex sugar and soluble fiber that is most commonly extracted from konjac (Amorphophallus konjac) and is a source of water-absorbing beta-glucan. It's often used as a dietary supplement and food in the form of konjac noodles, tofu, etc.

The fiber can be extracted from plants like Eastern White Pine, Higanbana, Lily, Orchid, Ramie, Redwood and Suisen. It's being studied extensively for its potential effects on body weight, blood glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure.

Glucomannan is rich in dietary fiber, extremely low in calories and nearly devoid of proteins and micronutrients. It absorbs water exceptionally effectively and has the highest viscosity of any known dietary fiber.

A few grams of glucomannan powder can turn an entire eight-ounce glass of water into gel. It's utilised in food for thickening and binding, as well as a fat substitute and preservative.

Health Benefits of Glucomannan

Here's a look at seven health benefits of this amazing dietary fiber:

1) Reduces Blood Sugar

Research has shown that glucomannan can cause a more gradual absorption of sugar, reducing spikes in blood sugar levels. Sudden spikes in blood sugar levels are not good for health, especially in the long term, as they can lead to the development of diabetes mellitus.

The fiber has also been shown to decrease appetite by decreasing the amount of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Overall, the fiber has been provento lower blood sugar levels in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. It can be considered a potent tool in the battle against high blood sugar.

2) Reduces Cholesterol

High cholesterol has been linked with many fatal diseases, especially heart disease and stroke. Dairy, processed food, fried food, red meat, eggs, etc are all high in cholesterol. Regular consumption of these items can lead to increased cholesterol levels.

As it's not possible for many working people to entirely cut out such stuff from their diet, it's advisable to include foods that help the body maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Research has shown that glucomannan can significantly reduce cholesterol levels as well as low-density lipoprotein, also known as 'bad' cholesterol.

The mechanism is quite interesting: cholesterol in the body helps make bile acids. Glucomannan binds to bile acids and helps remove them from the body. So the body has to convert more cholesterol into bile acids, lowering overall cholesterol levels.

3) Relieves Constipation

As a dietary fiber, glucomannan can play a role in regulating bowel movements and reducing constipation.

It's generally recommended to consume 25 to 30 grams of dietary fiber every day, including six to eight grams of soluble fiber. Konjac is an excellent source of soluble fiber and can help treat chronic constipation. A teaspoon of konjac powder contains four grams of fiber and is generally considered safe for short-term use, even for children and pregnant women.

Research suggests konjac is a more effective treatment option for relieving constipation than magnesium hydroxide (which is generally recommended) during the third trimester of pregnancy.

4) Helps with Weight Management

Being a good source of fiber, glucomannan can help create bulk that promotes sensations of fullness. It also reduces hunger pangs by lessening the amount of the hunger hormone ghrelin in the body.

That can lead to a reduced calorie intake, resulting in weight loss. As glucomannan is a soluble dietary fiber that slows the absorption of sugar and cholesterol, it also works to reduce the negative effects of sugar and cholesterol-heavy foods you may consume.

It works by forming a protective film on the walls of your bowel, which lengthens the amount of time the food remains in the stomach and increases the feeling of satiety. The fiber is also low in calories, making it an efficient weight loss aid.

Research done on using konjac for weight loss purposes has yielded mixed results.

Some studies indicate that glucomannan supplements may lower body weight but not body mass index (BMI) in people with overweight or obesity who are otherwise healthy.

According to studies, daily 4-gram dose of the dietary fibre ingested for eight weeks did not result in weight reduction or changes in body composition, feelings of hunger or meal satiety, or affect cholesterol or blood glucose levels.

Another study examined the effects of substituting glucomannan noodles with carbohydrate-rich versions. It found that those who had the noodles dramatically lowered their calorie and carb intake without subsequently consuming additional calories.

5) May Improve Skin Health

Glucomannan can help in improving skin health. Research indicates that the dietary fiber can provide benefits as a topical therapy for acne, as well as improve overall skin health. Its probiotic properties helped it efficiently block the growth of acne-causing bacteria in cell studies and also decreased skin inflammation in mice.

However, these benefits need to be thoroughly researched to ascertain if they can be replicated in humans. You must consult a doctor before taking supplements for these specific purposes.

6) May Aid In Wound Healing

Glucomannan may play a role in helping the body heal wounds more quickly. A 2015 study on mice found that the dietary fiber may promote wound healing by supporting the immune system. However, more research is needed to find out if the same effects can be replicated in humans.

7) May Improve Gut Health

The dietary fiber can help fight against constipation, thanks to its prebiotic properties. Research has shown that glucomannan can stimulate the growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli in constipated adults, bacteria which are beneficial to the gut and help improve bowel movements.

