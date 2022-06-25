7 Reasons Why L-glutamine Is Good for Your Health

If you're eager to get the most out of your health, there's no doubt you're interested in L-glutamine.

L-glutamine is a common amino acid that is naturally produced by the human body. It also occurs in certain foods, such as meats and dairy products, but you can also find it in supplements. It’s an important component of the immune system and helps maintain gut health.

L-Glutamine: What Is It?

L-glutamine is an amino acid that is considered to be conditionally necessary. Conditional in the sense that it only becomes necessary to supplement or receive from dietary sources under specific circumstances.

Although your body naturally produces glutamine, it may get depleted in conditions of extreme physical stress or trauma, such as lengthy workout sessions and high-intensity training, necessitating supplementation to replenish and restore it.

L-glutamine makes up about 60% of the amino acid pool in your muscle tissue, making it the most prevalent and naturally occurring amino acid out of the 20 amino acids in the human body.

Benefits of L-glutamine

Seven benefits of L-glutamine are as follows:

1) Increases Digestive Health

Helps in maintaining digestive health. (Image via Pexels / Sora Shimazaki)

L-glutamine is essential for the intestine'ss repair and maintenance, which explains why it's effective in treating digestive problems, including ulcerative colitis and leaky gut.

Additionally, studies have demonstrated how this amino acid can help maintain the gut barrier and shield the intestinal junctions from infection. Moreover, as conditions like leaky gut can contribute to hypothyroidism and psoriasis, glutamine can help in the prevention of these conditions.

2) Reduce Recovery Time and Soreness

Heals and repairs your sore muscles. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

Feeling sore is a normal by-product of exercising and an essential step in the process of repairing and regenerating muscle. However, excessive muscular discomfort can hinder your training and do more harm than good. To continue training and make improvements, it's essential to maximise your post-workout muscle recovery.

L-glutamine is essential for your muscles to heal and rebuild themselves, which helps to reduce pain and speed up recovery. L-glutamine helps reduce protein breakdown and exercise-induced muscle pain by inhibiting the breakdown of muscle mass.

3) Immune System Restoration

Enhances your immunity system. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro)

Often overlooked, the increased susceptibility to infections and illnesses seen in bodybuilders and endurance athletes suggests exercise may impair immune system function.

According to studies, glutamine produces cytokines (small proteins released by white blood cells) that may help the immune system function. It invariably raises your body's vulnerability to sickness and safeguard your immune system by increasing the level of cytokines.

4) Enhancing strength gains

Repairs muscle and strengthen your gains. (Image via Pexels / Karolina Grabowska)

Although glutamine isn't directly related to a measure of strength, it does encourage a positive nitrogen balance, which is necessary for promoting the synthesis of new muscle protein. L-glutamine aids in muscle repair and decreases the breakdown of muscle tissue, commonly known as muscle catabolism, which inevitably results in an increase in muscle mass.

According to studies, combining BCAAs and L-Glutamine can help enhance muscle protein synthesis, minimise muscle mass breakdown, enhance strength increases and boost lean muscle composition.

5) Increased Hydration

Plays an important role in hydration. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

The impact glutamine plays in hydration is one of its most unexpected benefits. To maximise the recovery process, hydration is a crucial component. Dehydration has been found in studies to aggravate muscular soreness following exercise and to increase the perceived pain associated with the delayed onset of muscle soreness.

Due to its ability to regenerate intestinal lining and lower hyperpermeability, glutamine has recently been shown to support rehydration by improving electrolyte and water absorption.

6) Helps in Brain Health

L-glutamine can help delay various brain diseases. (Image via Unsplash / Milad Fakurian)

L-glutamine, a precursor to the neurotransmitter glutamate in the brain, is essential for enhancing brain health. Why?

Different types of brain issues can arise from a disruption of the glutamine-glutamate cycle. Additionally, glutamine can delay cognitive ageing. Again, mitochondrial malfunction puts the brain at risk of developing the aforementioned issues by causing aberrant spikes in the neurotransmitter glutamine.

7) Improves muscle mass

Improves muscle mass. (Image via Pexels / Victor Freitas)

L-glutamine, according to study, can greatly help your efforts regardless of whether your objective is to improve athletic performance, raise metabolism, hasten recovery or even develop muscle. Your muscles and tendons need more glutamine than what is typically provided by a normal diet after a strenuous workout, as your body is under stress.

Cellular glutamine levels might fall by 50% and plasma levels by 30% following a strenuous activity. Glutamate can help stop this from occuring, as the body can start using your muscle for energy instead of carbohydrates while it is in this muscle-wasting stage.

How to consume L-Glutamine?

L-Glutamine comes in two forms: capsules or powder. Most nutritionists recommend taking two capsules before or with every meal if you are doing the capsule form.

Take ¼ to ½ tsp of the powder with water before every meal. Alternatively, some clients use the powder directly on their tongue to instantly eliminate cravings if they come and leave.

Takeaway

While L-glutamine isn't for everyone, there are plenty of people who can benefit from supplementing it and increasing their protein intake. Fortunately, with a little extra effort and patience, you can use the above-mentioned suggestions to get the most out of L-glutamine supplementation.

It's important that you find the right dosage for your needs, and it should be determined through individual testing. Do not take L-glutamine simply because you 'heard it can help with X' unless you have specifically tested and found your body to be deficient in that.

