7 Reasons Why Sage Tea Is Good for Health

Sage tea (Salvia officianalis) is brewed from the leaves of the sage plant, which is native to the Mediterranean region. It has become one of the world's most popular culinary herbs.

The high amounts of vitamins A, C, B-complex, K and E, as well as copper, fibre, calcium, iron and magnesium in sage make the herb a popular choice for therapeutic purposes.

Sage tea can help reduce anxiety, lower cancer risk, alleviate menopausal symptoms, detoxify the body, aid in weight reduction, lower blood sugar levels, stimulate hunger, soothe the stomach and improve the immune system.

Sage may contain the volatile chemical component thujone, which when ingested in large numbers, can be harmful. However, moderate consumption of sage tea should not cause unpleasant side effects, particularly if you do not have any liver or renal issues.

Benefits of Sage Tea

Below we ennumerate seven of the many health benefits of this beverage:

1) Rich in Anti-Oxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Sage tea is an excellent source of many powerful plant compounds that have potent beneficial properties. The beverage is particularly high in rosmarinic acid, an antioxidant that provides numerous health benefits such as decreased inflammation and blood sugar levels.

Inflammation is a natural bodily mechanism, but chronic inflammation can increase the risk of illness. Antioxidants are compounds that act against inflammation and decrease the risk of illness.

Sage also contains a fair amount of vitamin K, which is essential for bone health, circulation and proper blood clotting. It also has several other health-promoting compounds, like carnosol and camphor.

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of sage tea may account for many of its supposed benefits. However, additional research on humans is required to confirm that.

2) Promotes Healthy Skin and Wound Healing

Sage as a herb is commonly used as a natural skin care remedy. Sage tea might provide some of the same benefits. Camphor - a compound present in sage - has been found to promote healthy skin-cell growth, slow signs of ageing and decrease wrinkle formation.

Other compounds present in sage, such as carnosol and carnosic acid, have been associated with helping treat sun-related skin damage and other inflammatory skin problems.

3) Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Sage can help improve blood sugar levels and prevent or treat type 2 diabetes (Image via Flickr)

Sage can help improve blood sugar levels and prevent or treat type 2 diabetes. Research on mice has shown that replacing water with sage tea can reduce fasting blood glucose.

Other studies suggest that sage behaves similarly to insulin — the hormone responsible for managing blood sugar levels. Overall, the beverage might be beneficial for those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

4) Promotes Brain Health and Improves Mood

Sage tea can help boost your mood, improve memory and help prevent brain-related disorders, like Alzheimer’s. Many of these uses are supported by research.

Alzheimer's disease progresses due to the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain. Several studies on test tubes and animals suggest that sage and rosmarinic acid may aid in preventing the formation of these plaques.

Multiple human studies indicate that sage extracts can enhance memory, brain function, mood and concentration.

Simply smelling the perfume of this herb can improve memory and mood. Sage may also help alleviate pain, but additional research is required to determine its effects on the brain and nervous system.

5) Good for your Heart

Sage may help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, decreasing the risk of heart disease, according to research.

A two-month trial of 105 individuals with type 2 diabetes who were using cholesterol-lowering medications revealed that those who took 500 mg of sage extract three times daily had healthier levels of triglycerides and all cholesterol indicators than the control group.

Nonetheless, additional research is required to ascertain the same.

6) Helps Fight Against Cancer

There is evidence that sage tea may aid in the battle against cancer cells. Carnosol, camphor and rosmarinic acid are among the anticancer chemicals present. Specifically, animal and test-tube research indicates that carnosol can eliminate multiple types of cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

Sage and chamomile teas were associated with a lower incidence of thyroid cancer in the study, including over 500 participants. Although these results are encouraging, further human studies are required.

7) Promotes Oral Health

Sage tea is one of the most widely used herbs in dentistry due to its analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-bad breath and wound-healing characteristics.

In fact, gargling with the beverage is frequently prescribed for mouth wounds and sore throats.

These oral effects are frequently linked to rosmarinic acid, a potent antioxidant. Sage is also added to several mouthwashes due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Takeaway

Sage tea is an excellent beverage that has many health benefits, some of which have been listed above. Besides these benefits, it's also known as an excellent remedy for menopause symptoms, as it helps relieve pain and hot flashes. It can be included in your diet as a healthy beverage option.

