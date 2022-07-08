7 Reasons Why Traditional and Herbal Teas Are Good For You

Tea has been one of the most widely consumed beverages for centuries. Generations in the East have availed the benefits of herbal tea, which obviously has caught on in the West.

Of course, with that came lots of exploited brews. When we say tea, we mean the traditional, extracted-from-tea-plantations types. We don’t mean those commercial strains that supposedly promote weight loss or anti-ageing, which often come with laxatives and added sugars.

Tea often comes in three variations; green, black and white. They are all derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, originating in China and India. While it's widely misinterpreted that green tea and herbal tea are the same, herbal tea can come in literally any colour.

They are essentially a blend of herbs and other flavourful plant elements. The most common brews are chamomile, peppermint, echinacea, ginger, lemon, jasmine, hibiscus, etc. Definitely sounds appetising, but what benefits could they possibly offer?

Benefits of Herbal Tea

While any tea is never a bad idea, herbal tea is the best option out there, as they are generally sold in their pure form without any added substances. Here are seven of the best benefits herbal tea has to offer:

1) Reduces Inflammation

Having a cup of herbal tea when you are facing inflammation can help ease your symptoms and reduce the inflammation. Most extracts used in these brews contain anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, it can even provide hydration.

2) Helps with Indigestion

Ever tried a hot, soothing beverage when you were having tummy issues? It’s not just the hot liquid seeping down your throat and making it seem like it’s clearing out your tummy. It's also the compounds and prebiotics within the tea that help soothe symptoms of indigestion and promote better gut health.

3) Contains Antioxidants

It’s not an unknown fact that herbal teas are a rich source of antioxidants. Depending on their contents, some are more dense than others. This means they play a role in protecting your cells against agents that cause heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.

4) Relieves Stress

The compounds present in these teas are also known to promote calmness and have a relaxing effect. It’s not just your body that feels these effects; these compounds (perhaps even the caffeine) also help reduce signs of stress and anxiety.

5) Anticancer Properties

While it’s no cure to cancer, studies suggest that herbal tea may help stunt the growth of cancer cells in the body. That can be attributed to its high antioxidant and vitamin content.

6) Treats Colds

Yes, nothing like a mug of steaming hot tea when you’re feeling a little under the weather. Again, herbal tea is not effective in treating colds just because it’s served hot. Depending on its content, the herbs used in brewing certain teas could be medicinal, making it effective in alleviating symptoms of the flu.

7) Lowers Blood Pressure

Studies have shown that individuals with elevated blood pressure levels displayed a drop in blood pressure after regular consumption of herbal tea. While more research is needed on the subject, the flavonoids present in these teas are effective in reducing cholesterol, making it highly possible herbal tea can lower blood pressure.

Who cares what colour it is? Brew yourself a nice big mug of herbal tea right now and savour it. It’ll be so calming, you’ll want it all the time. While it isn’t necessary to be gulping down multiple cups a day, a couple of them wouldn’t hurt anybody. Try to have one with your breakfast to get these benefits every day.

