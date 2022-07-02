7 Simple Exercises You Can Do in the Morning for a Fresh Start to the Day

Exercising in the morning is a luxury not all seem to have, while some don’t consider it their cup of tea. However, what people don’t know is that a few minutes of exercise first thing every morning is actually great for you.

It comes with a lot of benefits, including:

• Loosening up joints and muscles

• Facilitating proper circulation of blood, oxygen, and nutrients

• Providing energy and eliminating grogginess

• Regulating bowel movement and appetite

• Warming up the body for activities later on.

When we say exercising in the morning, we don’t mean rigorous high-impact sessions that knock you out; we mean just five to ten minutes of movement to get you going for the day. That can be a simple, low-impact routine to provide you a fresh start to your morning.

Exercises to do for refreshing morning

Here's a look at the seven best exercises you can do right out of bed to prepare yourself for the day and have a fresh start to your morning:

1) Standing Forward Bend

First thing in the morning, your back and hamstrings are likely to be stiff and tight. The standing forward bend is effective in opening up your lower back and hamstrings by stretching them out. Here's how you do it:

• Stand straight with your feet together.

• Raise your hands straight up over your head and bend forward, reaching for your toes while keeping both legs straight.

• Stand up straight to return to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for eight to ten reps.

2) Downward Dog to Cobra

This is a classic exercise used often in warm-up or yoga routines. It's helpful with providing relief to the lower body. It's done as follows:

• Get into a high plank position on the floor.

• Lift your hips up into the air, and push back with your arms to lengthen out your spine.

• Lean forward, and drop your hips to the ground. Push your shoulders back, and look up toward the ceiling.

• Alternate between these poses for five to six reps.

3) Cat and Cow

This exercise is effective in opening up the spine and preparing it for further movement through the day. It's done as follows:

• Get onto your hands and feet on the floor.

• Curl your back upwards toward the ceiling, rounding your shoulders inwards and tucking your head between your shoulders.

• Drop your belly toward the floor, and curl your back downward to the floor, pushing your shoulders back and looking up toward the ceiling.

• Alternate between these poses for five to six reps.

4) Plank Hold

This is a popular isometric hold among exercisers worldwide. It's effective in building core strength and stability. Performing a couple of rounds of planks in the morning can provide a strong, solid base for other movements during the day.

It's done as follows;

• Get onto the floor on your hands and knees. Lower your body onto your elbows, and straighten your legs out behind you. Bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet by bracing your core and squeezing your glutes.

• Hold this pose for 20 seconds. Perform two to three sets.

5) Dead Bug

Dead Bugs are a great exercise for the core. They require maximum core control while performing the movement and are done as follows:

• Lay on the floor, and raise your arms and legs above you. Bend your legs at a 90-degree angle.

• Drop your right arm down while also straightening out your left leg and bringing them close to the floor.

• Bring both limbs back in to return them to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for eight to ten reps on each side.

6) Bird Dog

The Bird Dog is similar to the Dead Bug. It requires you to engage your core while moving your limbs and is done on your hands and knees. The Bird Dog is done as follows:

• Get onto your hands and knees on the floor.

• Engage your core, and raise your right arm up, pointing it straight out in front of you. At the same time, raise your right leg, and straighten it out behind you.

• Bring both limbs in, and crunch your ab muscles before returning them to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for eight to ten reps on each side.

7) Squats

Squats are an effective lower body exercise that strengthens the entire leg. They're also a good exercise to open up your hips and legs.

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

• Drive your knees forward; push your hips back, and lower your body into a squat position.

• Stand back up by straightening your legs to return to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for eight to ten reps.

Don’t neglect exercises in the mornings, The aforementioned exercises are simple to perform and effective for getting you ready to start your day. Make sure to take five minutes of your morning to perform these exercises, which can prove to be beneficial.

