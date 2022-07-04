7 Best Simple And Quick Exercises You Can Do To Strengthen Your Core

The core is a group of muscles located in the abdomen, lower back and pelvis. It allows you to maintain stability and balance as well as play a key role in everyday activities such as lifting, bending or running.

Strong core muscles are essential for preventing injury while performing these tasks. If you're looking for ways to strengthen your core at home or on the go, here are seven simple exercises you can do:

Best Exercises To Strengthen Your Core

Here's a look at seven exercises to strengthen your core:

1) One-Leg Reach

To perform this exercise, start by balancing on one leg and reaching the other leg out in front of you. Make sure to keep your shoulders down and back; avoid using momentum to do the exercise, and try to keep your hips level with the floor throughout your range of motion.

If you have difficulty keeping your balance while standing on one leg, try holding on to a door frame or similar stable object for support as you reach out with that foot. You can also increase (or decrease) difficulty by increasing (or decreasing) the distance between your feet during this movement.

2) Side Plank With Reach Under

This is a great exercise for building strength and muscle in your obliques, which can give you that classic v-taper most bodybuilders are renowned for. Here's how it's done:

Start in a side plank position with one arm and foot on the floor and the other arm extended.

Lift your hips up, and reach your free arm under your body.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

3) Toe Touches

Toe touches are a great way to strengthen your core, especially if you're new to fitness. They can be done anywhere and take just a few seconds.

To do toe touches:

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides

Bend forward, keeping your back straight till you place both hands on the floor in front of you (or as close as possible)

While lowering yourself down to this position, raise one foot up towards the ceiling so that it's parallel with the ground and pointing forward.

Make sure not to let either leg move too far away from each other or collapse under their own weight during this movement.

Slowly return to the standing position by pressing through both feet again till they're upright.

4) Partial Sit-Ups

To do a partial sit-up, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift one leg off the ground, and reach it with both hands for support. Hold for five seconds, and bring the leg back down to the floor, and repeat on the other side.

Repeat this exercise ten times per side to build core strength throughout your entire abdomen.

5) Tabletop Leg Lift

The tabletop position is done by lying down on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Your arms should be placed at your sides, with palms facing down towards the ground. The goal is to get as flat as possible without arching your lower back or hips off of the floor.

Here's how to do it:

Lift one leg up off the ground till it's straight in front of you (without bending it).

Hold for two seconds before lowering it slowly back down to its starting position.

Repeat ten times per leg with no rest between repetitions.

6) Trunk Rotation

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down.

Keeping the small of your back flat against the floor, slowly rotate one shoulder blade toward the other till you feel a gentle stretch in your abdominal muscles. You should feel a nice stretch in both sides of your core at this point.

Hold for two seconds, and return to starting position before repeating with the opposite arm or shoulder. Do 10-15 reps per side for the best results.

7) Bridge Lift With Ball Rollout

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Place a ball under your lower back, and squeeze it between your shoulder blades. Lift your hips into a straight line with your knees and shoulders.

Bend both arms at 90 degrees, and raise them up above your head till they are parallel to the ground, keeping your elbows straight. Roll out as far as you can without breaking form for five seconds before slowly returning to the starting position. Repeat 20 times per side.

Takeaway

The core is made up of the muscles in your trunk, which includes the abdominals, back and hips.

It provides stability to your spine as well as helps you move efficiently. Being able to do simple movements like situps or crunches without pain means your core muscles are strong enough for everyday activities and playing sports.

There are a lot of different exercises you can do to strengthen your core. The key is finding out what works best for you and sticking with it.

