7 StairMaster Workouts to Decrease Your Body Fat Percentage

StairMaster workouts are undoubtedly some of the best routines one can take on at the gym. The cardio machine focuses on steadily raising the heart rate while urging the body to burn the stored calories to generate additional energy.

If you have access to a StairMaster at your gym, you must make use of it. However, it’s important to note that you cannot spot-reduce fat.

StairMaster Workouts to Reduce Fat

The entire mechanism revolves around climbing stairs. It’s often suggested that you take stairs instead of the lift. That adds to your daily fitness and keeps your physical fitness in check.

On that note, here's a look at seven StairMaster workouts to help you reduce fat:

1) Classic Climbing

The first workout to focus on is the classic climb. Set the StairMaster to a certain speed, and continue climbing the steps till you reach your desired time and calories.

Ideally, if you’re focusing on steady state cardio, it should be fast enough for you to break a sweat, but not so fast that you cannot hold one-line conversations. If you’ve never used the machine before, it’s important to begin with a steady state before moving to HIIT.

2) HIIT Session

HIIT workouts are high intensity interval training. In this workout, you work out with 100% intensity for a while followed by 20% intensity of the same exercise.

For StairMaster workouts, you can use the settings that allow you to switch between speeds at the touch of a button. Set a high speed but not too high. Remember, this workout involves climbing stairs, so you want to be careful when the speed is up.

For a lower speed, set a speed that allows you to take a breather and regain your energy. Try to climb 30 seconds quickly and 30 seconds slow at the beginning. As time moves on, modify the timings as per your fitness level.

3) Sideways Climbing

A variation of the classic workout, sideways climbing involves climbing sideways, as the name suggests. Face to your left, and climb sideways for sometime before switching to your right.

As your balance will not be as steady, as is the case when you use the machine, it’s best to use a moderate speed that enables you to maintain stability.

4) Skip a Step

To do this exercise, the speed needs to be quite slow. You’ll be skipping one step when climbing the stairs.

This exercise can be used to warm up your hamstrings and quads before a leg day. Each step you skip stretches your hamstrings while putting more force on your quads.

5) 25-7-2 Workout

The is a version of StairMaster workouts used by fitness enthusiasts to add cardio to their regular routine, especially if they don’t want to do cardio every day.

To do this exercise, set the speed to 7, and climb for 25 minutes twice a week. That helps optimise your cardio benefits, ensuring cardio doesn't overpower your resistance training routine.

6) High Knee Climb

Another variation of StairMaster workouts is high knee climbs. To do this exercise, set a moderate pace that allows you the time to do a high knee before you take the next step. You can mix this exercise with sideways climbing and forward climbing for 30 seconds to create a cardio routine.

7) Warm Up/ Cool Down

StairMaster is a machine that can be used before or after your workout or for both to get the blood flowing before and to relax your heart rate after your workout. If you have access to one, you must make use of it during your regular workout sessions.

