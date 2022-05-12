7 Strength Training Exercises for Bodybuilders to Lose Fat and Gain Muscle Quickly

Some people believe there’s no big mystery when it comes to building muscle and losing fat.

They follow a routine that includes strength training exercises, such as barbell bench presses and dumbbell bicep curls. About three days later – voila - they have new muscles and have lost weight.

Well, it’s not always that easy, but there are simple ways to take your body transformation to the next level in the shortest time possible.

Here are seven strength training exercises, combined with proper diet and rest, which will help you to gain weight and build lean muscle mass.

Best Strength Training Exercises for Bodybuilders

#1 Decline Bench Press

Including this in your lifting practice could considerably improve your chest strength and correct any imbalances you may have seen in your chest owing to a lack of lower-pectoral stimulation. Another advantage of the decline bench press is that it's a powerful chest action that builds muscle and burns fat.

To do this exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at chest height while lying on a decline bench.

Place your feet on the floor or in a box beneath your knees.

Press your feet into the ground while bracing your core and back muscles.

Press the weights straight up until your arms are straight, keeping your entire body firm and your chest up.

Return the weights to the starting position slowly and carefully.

#2 Inverted Row

The Inverted Row is a great bodybuilder on its own or as part of a well-designed strength exercise. The exercise itself can be a good stimulus for muscular growth, but it's even better, as it's a good activation exercise that can help with other motions.

To do this exercise:

With your heels on the floor, take a double shoulder-width overhand grasp on the bar.

Pull your chest up towards the bar while keeping your core braced and your feet on the floor.

At the top of the rep, pause and squeeze your back muscles; then slowly lower yourself back to the start.

#3 KettleBall Squat

This strength training exercise increases core strength and stability by requiring muscle contraction and controlled breathing, as the movement becomes more difficult with each repetition. Due to the increased weight in the workout, kettlebell squats enhance balance more forcefully than a regular squat.

To perform Kettlebell Squat:

In the racked position, stand tall with a kettlebell in each hand.

Squat as deep as you can while keeping your chest up and your core engaged such that your thighs are at least parallel to the floor.

Return to the starting position by pushing through your heels.

#4 Landmine Row

The Landmine Row can be done as a bi or unilateral strength training once you've set up your equipment. By alternating between these options, you may impact your body from a variety of angles and maximise your growth.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet on either side of a weighted barbell on one end.

The opposite end should be pressed against a wall. Bend down, and hold the barbell with both hands, with your hips hinged.

Row the bar up towards your chest while remaining bent over and keeping your chest up to avoid rounding your shoulders.

At the peak, pause for a second before lowering the bar back to the start.

#5 Barbell Lunge

Lunges strengthen and tone your entire body, especially your core, buttocks and legs. With this unique strength training exercise, you'll also enhance your posture and range of motion.

To do this:

With a barbell laying over your back and shoulders, stand tall.

Retract your shoulder blades by pointing your elbows behind you.

Take a huge step forward, and lunge down until your back knee touches the floor, keeping your back upright and core braced the entire time.

Return to the starting position by pushing off your back foot. Continue lunging on each leg alternately.

#6 Sumo Deadlift

The sumo deadlift is a great strength training exercise, as it targets many muscle groups while using multiple joints. As a result, this movement pattern helps in the formation of functional strength, which is the type of strength employed in everyday activities like lifting objects off the ground.

To do this:

Squat down with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and a shoulder-width mixed grip on a barbell.

Press through your heels to stand up, keeping the bar close to your body and driving your hips forward at the top while maintaining your chest up and core engaged.

Return to the start.

#7 Seated Arnold Press

The Arnold press works the shoulders, biceps and chest muscles, making it a complex strength training exercise. Maintaining good shoulder health benefits you in a variety of ways, particularly while completing real-world tasks that require heavy lifting.

To do this exercise:

Sit on an upright bench, palms facing you, with a dumbbell in each hand.

Press the weights squarely overhead while keeping your chest up and core braced, turning your wrists as you go to finish with arms straight and palms facing forward.

Return the weights to the starting position slowly.

Bottomline

The most essential thing you can do, if working toward a composition goal, is to employ an intelligent training plan.

There are so many out there that it's mind-blowing. It's easy to overreach and zone in on pumping iron at the expense of proper muscle recovery and growth.

For the best results, consider your dietary needs, and consult a nutritionist to fine-tune your meal plan. It makes a huge difference during the strength training process.

