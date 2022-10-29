7 Stretching Exercises For Better Flexibility Over 60

Flexibility is a key component of overall health, and many people find themselves lacking in this area as they age. Fortunately, flexibility can be improved with the right exercises and stretches.

Our bodies are designed to move, but we often don't get enough movement throughout the day, which can lead to stiffness and tightness. If you want to improve your flexibility as you get older, the following exercises can help:

Stretching Exercises for Flexibility

Here's a look at seven such exercises:

#1 Standing Chest Opener

Here's how it's done:

Place your hands behind your back, and interlock them. Bring your chest out, and stand tall.

Leaning forward, keeping your back as straight as possible and spine long while breathing in and out slowly five times (you can also count to ten).

Pull back from your hands while trying to create an opposing force by moving forward. This tension should open up the muscles in your chest.

Repeat five times per day for the best results.

#2 Upper Back Release

To do the upper back release, stand with your feet hip-width apart, and place your hands on your hips. Lift both arms out to the sides, bending at the elbow and letting them hang straight down from there. You should feel a stretch in the muscles of your upper back. Hold for 15 seconds, and lower slowly.

That's an easy way to help improve flexibility in this area of the body that can often become stiff as we age. The muscles involved include those around the shoulders, upper traps, and rhomboids (muscles located between shoulder blades).

Stretching should be done every day after exercise, but before bedtime, if possible, so that it becomes a part of your daily routine.

#3 Neck Stretch (Lateral)

It's done as follows:

Sit tall with your back against a wall and legs extended in front of you, with the knees at 90 degrees.

Reach over with one arm behind your head to grab the opposite earlobe with all five fingers (or as many as you can grasp comfortably). The palm should face up towards the ceiling and be in line with the shoulder.

Gently pull on the earlobe till you feel a gentle stretch along the side of your neck and upper back.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, and slowly release the stretch without dropping either hand or letting go of any fingers around the earlobe.

#4 Neck Stretch (Front and Back)

Here's how it's done:

From a standing position, tilt your head forward, and let it hang down as far as possible.

Slowly raise the chin up while keeping the head in position till you feel an intense stretch in the back of your neck.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute before lowering it again to complete one rep.

Repeat five times on each side (ten total reps) daily for the best results.

#5 Shoulder Opener

The shoulder opener is a great stretch for loosening up the shoulders and upper body.

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor on your knees, with the heels touching the ground about shoulder-width apart.

Bend forward from the hips till the chest nearly touches the thighs.

Bring your hands together in front of your chest at heart level; interlace fingers if possible.

Gently pull your elbows back till they're level with the shoulder blades, keeping the wrists straight.

Hold for 10-30 seconds or longer if, comfortable; repeat on the opposite side.

#6 Seated Spinal Twist

Here's how it's done:

Sit on the floor with your legs straight and feet together.

Cross one leg over the other, keeping your feet together.

Place your hands on the floor behind you, shoulder-width apart.

Lean back, and twist to the left till you feel a stretch in your right side.

Hold for 30 seconds, and return to the center before twisting to the right side till you feel a stretch on your left side (you should feel twice as much tension in one hip as opposed to the other).

Repeat five times per side twice every day.

#7 Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

This stretch is a good way to start your flexibility routine. It can be done anywhere and only requires a yoga mat or carpet.

Here's how it's done:

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart, and lean forward till you feel a stretch in your hip flexors.

Hold for at least 30 seconds, breathing deeply, before switching sides and repeating it again for three sets of ten reps for a week (total three times).

When you're done with the stretches, ice down any sore areas that may have been affected by an increase in flexibility or muscle use during the exercise routine.

Conclusion

Stretching is one of the best ways to exercise and improve flexibility and overall mobility, even if you're over 60.

By doing the aformentioned exercises regularly, you can increase the range of motion in your joints and muscles, which will lead to better posture, less pain, and more energy.

