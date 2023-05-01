7 Subtle Signs of Manipulation You Need to Know

If you're noticing signs of manipulation in a relationship, chances are that you'll probably find yourself in a situation where you feel like you're constantly walking on eggshells around someone.

Do you feel like your thoughts and emotions are being controlled by someone else? If yes, then it's possible that you're dealing with a manipulative person.

Manipulation is a form of emotional abuse that can leave lasting damage to your mental health. To help you identify if you're being manipulated, here are seven subtle signs of manipulation that you need to be aware of.

Signs of manipulation you need to beware of

Manipulative people often use guilt and pity to control others. (Image via Freepik/stefamerpik)

#1 They play the victim card

Manipulators are experts at playing the victim card. They will twist situations to make themselves appear as the victim, making you feel guilty and sorry for them.

This tactic is designed to make you feel like you owe them something and to keep you under their control.

#2 They gaslight you

Gaslighting is a tactic used by manipulators and one of the most tell-tale signs of manipulation to make you doubt your own thoughts, feelings, and perceptions.

They will deny that things happened, blame you for their behavior, and make you feel like you're going crazy. This is a common tactic used to control and manipulate you.

They may make you doubt your own perception of reality. (Image via Freepik/dcstudio)

#3 They guilt-trip you

Manipulators use guilt as a weapon to make you feel like you owe them something. They will use your empathy and kindness to manipulate you into doing what they want.

They'll use phrases like "if you loved me, you would..." or "I did this for you, the least you could do is..." to make you feel guilty and obligated to do what they want, making it one of the most obvious signs of manipulation.

#4 They use charm to get what they want

Manipulators are often charming and charismatic. They know how to win people over and make them feel special.

They use their charm to manipulate people into doing what they want. They may flatter you, make you feel important, or even use sex appeal to get what they want.

#5 They isolate you from others

Manipulators will try to isolate you from your friends and family. They'll make you feel like they're the only person who understands you and that everyone else is against you.

This is a tactic used to keep you under their control and to limit your support system.

They often deny responsibility for their actions and blame others instead. (Image via Freepik/stockking)

#6 They twist your words

Manipulators will twist your words and use them against you. They'll take what you say out of context, misinterpret it, or use it to make you appear as the bad guy.

This is a tactic used to make you doubt yourself and to make them look like the victim.

#7 They use the silent treatment

Silent treatment is a common tactic used by manipulators to control people. They'll stop talking to you, refuse to acknowledge you, and give you the cold shoulder.

It is designed to make you feel guilty and to give them control over the situation.

Manipulation is a serious form of emotional abuse that can leave lasting damage to your mental health. By being aware of these subtle signs of manipulation, you can take steps to protect yourself from toxic people.

Remember, you have the right to set boundaries and surround yourself with people who respect and value you.

