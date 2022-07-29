7 Super Foods That Are Good for Gum Health

Your gums and teeth are part of your jaw arrangement. Healthy gums are the foundation of good oral health and indicate your overall health status. Apart from hygiene habits, you should eat foods that are healthy for your gums. Did you know that certain foods are better than others for gum health? Read on to learn more about the seven superfoods that will nourish and protect your gums.

Superfoods That Are Good for Gum Health

Gums form the base on which the teeth are anchored. They hold your teeth and withstand the force exerted during chewing. Healthy gums appear pink. Swollen and bleeding gums are signs of underlying deficiencies.

1. Strawberries

Strawberries are high in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and aids in the healing process. They contain ellagic acid, a compound that has been shown to protect against tooth decay and gum disease. These berries are low in calories so that you can indulge without guilt!

2. Apples

Apples are terrific gum buddies. They’re high in fiber, which helps maintain the health of your gums and teeth by preventing plaque buildup. Chewy foods improve blood circulation to the gums, making them strong. Apples come out tops on the list of such foods, which also reduce cavities and periodontal disease.

Apples can be had in many ways—eaten raw, made into a juice, tossed into salads, used as sauces for meat dishes (think apple sauce!), or even cooked into pies!

3. Celery

Celery is a good source of vitamin A, which is crucial for gum health. It contains vitamin C, too, which helps fight gum disease.

Celery also contains potassium and calcium, which keep your gums strong and healthy.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is a good source of vitamin K, which is essential for strong bones and healthy gums. Vitamin C helps to dissolve plaque, so you get the best results by combining broccoli with citrus fruits like oranges or lemons. Broccoli also contains small amounts of calcium and magnesium, both vital minerals needed for strong teeth and bones.

If you want to incorporate broccoli into your diet, try adding it raw to salads or roasted with olive oil as a side. You can also use broccoli in soups or stews or make a grilled pan dish!

5. Carrots

Carrots are a great choice for maintaining gum health. They're high in vitamin A and vitamin K, which help strengthen teeth and gums. Carrots contain vitamin C, an essential vitamin for gum health. Like apples, carrots are chewy and the grinding during eating strengthens your gums.

Carrots are sweet and have an earthy flavor to them. This is due to beta-carotene in them—a plant pigment that gives them their orange hue and provides many health benefits (including those for oral health). They're also packed with fiber which helps keep the digestive system healthy by promoting regular bowel movements (something we all want!).

6. Kiwi

Kiwis are a good source of antioxidants that help in the production and absorption of vitamin C. They thus protect gum tissue from damage. Vitamin C plays a role in collagen production. Collagen is a kind of supportive tissue that keeps the gums' structural integrity intact and supports the teeth. Vitamin C acts as the catalyst for the collagen formation process.

7. Milk

Milk is packed with calcium, protein, and vitamin D—all of which are essential for maintaining healthy bones. Protein in the milk helps in the growth of new cells, and calcium is a mineral that keeps the gums strong so they can maintain the support needed for your teeth.

Milk contains a protein called casein that prevents acid formation in teeth and gums. Excessive acids cause oral cavities that may weaken the gums too. Add a moderate amount of milk to your diet to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Fruits and Vegetables Are Good for the Gums

Gums are built to take a lot of pressure. Therefore, the basic rule of gum care is to keep its structure strong. Fruits and vegetables have natural fibers that form the basis for gum cells. If you eat a diet rich in fruits, you automatically cut down on refined sugar that causes cavities and gum disease.

Conclusion

This article has discussed how to eat right for peak gum health. Don't forget to include the foods listed here in your diet. Good luck with your gums!

