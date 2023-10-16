7 Surprising Health Benefits of Alum Powder You Ought to Know

Alum powder is a mineral salt that is used as an aftershave as well as in cooking. Moreover, it has several medicinal benefits, which have proven useful in treating respiratory diseases for centuries. It is a transparent granular salt that you would find on the deck of most Indian salons. Popularly known as phitkari (in India), you might have seen your father rub it on his cheeks after that clean shave.

When heated at around 200 degrees, it melts down into an anhydrous salt, which is used in medicines, food products, as well as cosmetics, for its several health benefits. Do you know, that mixing Alum powder with honey can treat your cold by reducing the accumulation of mucus in your lungs?

In this article, we will inform you of the several purposes for which Alum is used, and also provide you with several Alum powder benefits that makes it an essential addition to your kitchen.

What Is Alum Used For?

Alum in powder form is used for multiple purposes (Image via Unsplash/Huebert World)

Alum (commonly hydrated potassium aluminum sulfate) is sometimes seen in its crystalline form, but mostly it is sold in its powder form, which can be found in several beauty products, like in deodorants, and also with kitchen ingredients, mainly in preservatives, and in baking powder. The most common types of Alum found and used are sodium aluminum sulfate, ammonium aluminum sulfate, and hydrated potassium sulfate.

Alum Powder Benefits That You Should Be Aware Of

Here are some of the benefits of using Alum powder:

1) Treats Cough

Alum Powder helps your sore throat (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Alum, in the form of ash called Sphatika Bhasma, mixed with honey is used for cough and throat infections as it reduces the accumulation of mucus in the lungs. Taking it two times a day can also help to relieve dysentery because of its drying properties.

2) Improves Skin Health

Using Alum improves skin health (Image via Unsplash/Curology)

Since old times, Alum powder mixed with wax has been used as a hair cleanser, and along with it, it has skin-lightening benefits as well.

Alum removes excess oil from the skin, tightening it in a process that slows down visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, and tones the skin by reducing pigmentation.

3) Cures Mouth Ulcers and Prevents Oral Diseases

Alum Improves Your Oral Health (Image via Unsplash/ Diana Polekhina)

Alum is known for its powerful healing benefits and antiseptic properties. Rinsing the mouth with Alum powder can help to cure ulcers in the mouth for its anti-inflammation properties, and it also helps to kill the bacteria that accumulate in the gums and cavities of our mouth.

4) Helps with Piles

Alum may relieve Hemorrhoid symptoms (Image via Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan)

Piles are usually caused by too much constipation due to an unhealthy diet that swells the veins in the rectum area. This can be extremely painful and bleeding may accompany the condition too.

Alum powder has anti-inflammatory and drying properties, which normalizes hardened stool, ensuring healthy bowel movement. This also controls the bleeding.

5) Prevents Bacteria Growth

Alum works as an anti-bacterial agent (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

Alum is bacteriostatic, which means it prevents bacteria accumulation and growth, making it a very useful preservative. It can be specifically used in skincare, as along with preventing bacterial infections, it opens clogged pores of the skin.

6) Reduces Acne

Alum can help with Acne (Image via Unsplash/alexey turenkov)

Being an astringent in nature, it cleanses out bacteria from the skin, which prevents the growth of acne and pimples. It helps people with oily skin because of its drying nature and acts as a skin-lightening agent.

7) Reduces Excessive Sweating

Alum Powder is used in summer for its anti-bacterial properties (Image via Unsplash/ HUUM)

Alum is a popular ingredient in deodorants because of its ability to reduce sweating by shrinking sweat ducts and reducing the bacteria that cause unpleasant body odor.

Preventions and Side Effects

However, some precautions should be taken before using Alum. While using it on your face, avoid rubbing it much closer to the eye area, as it can cause very painful irritation in the eyeballs, and may cause lasting damage, if not immediately washed off properly with clean water.

Alum can be damaging to the eyes (Image via Unsplash/ Nora Hutton)

Also, the consumption of products with high quantities of Alum may upset the stomach and can cause nausea and vomiting. Thus, it must be avoided.

Further, it has been seen in some studies that antiperspirants containing aluminum can increase the probability of breast cancer. However, more research is necessary in this field for the claim to stick.

Hence, it is prescribed not to use products, especially deodorants with high aluminum content, to avoid further side effects.