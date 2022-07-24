7 Tough Exercise to Help You Train for Ultramarathon

An ultramarathon requires extensive training. Running is obviously the top priority when it comes to extreme training.

Many might know the specificity principle. However, most ultrarunners are also aware that strength training is a crucial part of preparation and has benefits for general health, apart from running.

However, it can be challenging to squeeze strength training in around the demands of running. Therefore, it's generally agreed that ultrarunners should focus on developing their strength in a way that aids their ultramarathon training rather than impede it.

How to Train for Ultramarathon?

Your ability to run for an ultramarathon can be increased by strengthening your upper body. A stronger core will enable you to keep a stable upper body, reducing side-to-side movement, and to better maintain your form when you exhaust towards the end of a race.

Additionally, by strengthening your arms, you'll have a better arm drive and be able to add more force to your stride.

These seven exercises can help you train better for ultramarathons:

1) Press-up

This exercise increases chest, shoulder and arm strength to enhance running posture and arm drive.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay face down on the ground with your hands by your sides. You should tuck your toes in.

Raise your body off the ground by pressing down into your hands. Avoid bending your neck. Maintain a straight body posture.

Lower your body back down to virtually the floor. Repeat when your arms are almost fully extended (don't lock your elbows).

2) Dumbbell Row

Dumbbell row increases upper back strength to counteract chest strength and help you get ready for ultramarathons.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your left hand and knee on the bench.

Your upper body should be horizontal.

With your right arm outstretched towards the floor, hold a dumbbell in your hand.

Pull the weight in your direction while maintaining a tight grip on your waist, and return to the starting position.

3) Tricep Dip

This exercise helps you keep a straight posture while running in an ultramarathon by strengthening your arms and shoulders.

Here’s how to do it:

As you sit on a bench, extend your fingers over the edge with the heel of your hands.

Bending at the elbows, lower yourself by removing the weight from your body with your arms.

Avoid using your legs to lift yourself; instead, push back up with your arms and repeat.

4) Step-up

Step-ups are beneficial for ultramarathon, as they improve running power by working the leg's primary muscle groups.

Here’s how to do it:

Position yourself in front of a box or bench that can support your weight.

Place one foot on the bench, and step up while maintaining a tall posture and crossing your supporting leg's knee over your ankle. Instead of pulling forward with your knees, consider lifting and moving your hips.

Your trail leg should not make contact with the bench when you raise it to a high knee position. Bring it back to the ground.

Hold dumbbells in each hand to make it more challenging.

5) Walking Lunge

This exercise enhances single leg stability and coordination for improved running balance. Additionally, it lengthens strides, which makes you run faster.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart as you stand.

Lean heavily forward on one leg, lowering your body and back knee towards the ground while avoiding making contact.

Keep your body upright and front knee over the ankle.

Step back to your front leg to meet your back leg after pushing off your back leg.

Repeat while switching the lead leg.

6) Single Leg Deadlift

A single leg deadlift increases running power for ultramarathon by strengthening the glutes and hamstrings. It also enhances stability for those with less injury risk.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing tall, hold a kettlebell or dumbbell in your right hand.

Lift your left foot off the ground, and put your left leg out in front of you.

Keep a tiny bend on your right knee, and keep your hips level as you bend forward at the hips while maintaining a straight back and an extended right arm towards the floor.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the opposite side after lowering the weight nearly to the floor and bending your back as much as you can.

7) Superman Pose

This pose aids in middle and upper back strengthening for a more secure, upright running posture and increased running effectiveness, preparing you for ultramarathons.

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back, with your palms facing down and your hands by your ears.

Pull your shoulder blades together as you raise your shoulders and chest off the floor.

Keep your gaze fixed on the ground to prevent extending your neck.

Repeat by lowering to the starting position.

