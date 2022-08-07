7 Warning Signs of Teenage Depression

Depression is a serious mental health problem that can affect the quality of life, including teenagers. It's normal for teenagers to have ups and downs, but depression is a medical problem.

Teenagers have a lot on their plate as their bodies change. They establish their identities, face peer pressure and social conflicts and deal with academic expectations at the same time. So it's quite normal for them to have temporary mood swings. However, if the periods of sadness last for a long time, that can be depression.

It can be difficult to distinguish between an angsty teenager going through a period of sadness and one going through depression. Yet evidence suggests that a lot more teenagers go through depression than previously thought.

Teenage depression is not a character flaw but a serious mood disorder that can result in severe anxiety, body image issues, substance abuse, self harm, and suicide. If it isn't diagnosed and treated as early as possible, it can lead to various psychological and physiological problems.

Signs of Depression in Teenagers

As mentioned above, it can be quite challenging to differentiate between normal teenage tendencies of mood swings and symptoms of depression. That's why a lot of teenagers who have this serious medical problem go undiagnosed across the world.

In 2017, three million teenagers in the United States had at least one depressive episode in the calendar year. That's why it's important to know what symptoms to look out for in teenagers. The symptoms are of two main types - behavioral and emotional.

Behavioral symptoms include changes in behaviour displayed by teenagers, like sudden use of alcohol or drugs. Emotional symptoms include changes in the emotions experienced by the teenager, like self-esteem issues.

Here's are the seven signs of depression in teenagers:

#1 Cognitive Difficulties

Depression affects people's brains and is evident in teenagers when they have it. Teenagers can have difficulty solving everyday problems they did not have an issue with before. They suddenly find it difficult to make routine decisions.

They could also find it difficult to concentrate on tasks and see their grades start to slip. They might start to get forgettful and face issues in recalling information.

#2 Physical Symptoms

Depression is a serious mental health issue that can affecting teenagers physically. Many of the symptoms of depression are evident through physical characteristics.

Depressed teenagers are often tired, low in energy and unmotivated to do physical activities. They also have physical issues like unexplained nausea, headaches and stomach aches.

#3 Feelings of Sadness

One of the more obvious symptoms in depressed teenagers are different feelings of sadness over a prolonged period of time. They're often agitated, irritatated and angry.

The underlying cause for these emotions is the sadness they experience. They often feel a looming sense of hopelessness that impacts all aspects of their lives.

#4 Substance Abuse

Depressed teenagers either sleep too much or too little/ Pexels Karolina Grabowski

Teenagers are fascinated by different substances like alcohol and recreational drugs as a result of their youthful curiosity. However, depressed teenagers look to solve their problems using substances.

There's a difference between a teenager using substances as part of their teenage experience and those trying to self medicate. Teenagers who suddenly start using or absuing drugs should be closely monitored for other signs of depression.

#5 Changes in Sleeping Habits

Teenagers are known for having unusual sleeping habits, as they can either have difficulty staying up all night or sleep intermittently throughout the day. Teenagers with depression are known to have a different sleep cycle compared to when they didn't have the medical condition.

They usually have a sudden change in their sleeping habits. They can experience insomnia, where they struggle to sleep or sleep for long periods.

#6 Loss of Interest

Teenagers who have depression lose interest in activities, hobbies and social interactions. Depressed teenagers lose their drive to pursue their hobbies and interests, as they lose the will to engage in them. They're also likely to withdraw into themselves and avoid socialising with their friends and family.

#7 Low Self Esteem

Teenage years can be a stressful time, as teenagers are expected to grow physically, emotionally and intellectually as they move into to adulthood. There's a lot of pressure from within and external sources to meet these expectations.

Depressed teenagers face intense feelings of shame, failure, unworthiness and dissatisfaction with their appearance. These feelings result in them displaying symptoms of very low self esteem.

Takeaway

Depression is a medical issue that can be treated in teenagers as long as the symptoms are recognised, and proper treatment is administered.

Depressed teenagers exhibit several symptoms of mental health illness. So it's up to their peers, friends, family and society to recognise these symptoms as soon as possible.

