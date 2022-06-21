7 Best Ways You Can Sculpt Your Arms Without Bulking Up

Scared to work out because you don't want huge arms? Worried that if you do a few extra curls, you might end up with enormous biceps?

There seems to be a stigma around weightlifting and muscle growth, which needs to be addressed.

Firstly, it takes years of consistent training to build massive arms, which is something that comes not just with working out, but also requires a nutrition plan to go hand-in-hand with it.

Secondly, it is what you eat that determines how much muscle you gain. If big bulky arms aren't your thing, don't worry, because here are seven great ways you can sculpt your arms without bulking up.

How To Sculpt Your Arms Without Bulking Up?

1) Lifting Weights

It comes as no surprise that weight training is on this list.

While most will be taken aback by its inclusion, weight training isn't the mass-building machine you think it is. Yes, you'll put on some muscle, but you won't be roaming around with 22'' arms.

Compound lifts such as deadlifts, squats, bench presses, etc. can burn fat and strengthen your muscles. You won't get bulky either, as that depends on your nutrition and not so much on your workouts.

Lift light weights, and perform high reps. You'll have toned arms in no time.

2) Running

Running is most people's first and last resort when trying to cut down some fat, and rightly so.

Ten minutes of running can burn anywhere between 60 and 100 calories. That isn't even the chief selling point, by the way. Running can build strength and muscle in the lower half of your body, and strengthen your core.

As you can't spot reduce fat, running will allow you to burn fat in all your problem areas, resulting in a lean and toned physique and sculpted arms.

3) Yoga

No, yoga isn't just performing some stretches and calling it a day. Yoga is a tremendous art form that requires years of dedication and practice.

Though it may seem simple, yoga is very complex and difficult to master, owing to the wide variety of stretches (asanas) you can perform.

Different stretches have different benefits, which means you can easily build a catalogue of exercises to help your physique goals. Your arms would greatly benefit from trying yoga, as the different stretches would have a profound impact on them.

4) Swimming

Ever seen a swimmer's lats? No, they weren't built in the gym performing countless repetitions of lat pull-downs.

A lot of it is thanks to time in the pool as well. Swimming is one of those all-rounder exercises you can benefit a lot from.

Firstly, it burns an insane amount of calories most other exercises can't match up to. Secondly, it engages your entire upper body, your arms being the catalyst in the motion.

That enables you to build lean muscle mass and lose fat at the same time, sculpting the perfect set of arms in the process.

5) Pilates

Pilates are a great way to build full-body strength. Pilates may seem like a fancy, no-work option for those looking to kill time, but they aren't.

Pilates can greatly boost your core and upper body strength, and the yoga-like approach helps to incorporate arms into the mix. Pilates can easily be used to grow your arms as well. You can burn roughly 500 calories after doing an hour of pilates, making it a great exercise for toned arms.

6) Full-Body Circuit

A circuit is the best way to lose fat and tone your body.

It allows you to burn calories and strengthen your muscles at the same time. You can try a simple circuit that incorporates some cardio movements along with strength movements to optimise arm growth and development. A sample circuit would be as follows:

Burpees - 20 reps

Push-Ups - 20 reps

Jumping Jacks - 40 reps

Pull-Ups - 8 reps

Mountain Climbers - 30 reps

7) Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are a great alternative for people who don't have access to weights, or are working out at home.

You can use them to tone your arms, just as efficiently as weights. By performing resistance band bicep curls, you can add a sizeable load to your arms that isn't too heavy but does a great job for your physique, remembering to perform high reps.

You can burn fat easily while staying in a calorie deficit and slowly getting rid of excess fat, resulting in toned arms.

Takeaway

Sculpting lean arms isn't as difficult as it may seem. You can easily build a decent amount of muscle and lose all that excess weight on your arms with a few simple exercises.

Change things up; stay consistent, and enjoy the process. You will be rewarded with perfectly sculpted lean arms in no time.

