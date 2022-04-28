7 Yoga Poses to Help Improve Your Posture

Everyone struggles with their posture. If you have back pain or slouchy shoulders, you aren’t alone.

Many of us tend to let our posture go for a toss, especially in this day and age where we are confined to our desks for hours on end.

Aside from strengthening your upper back and core, there are certain yoga poses you can practice regularly to help straighten your spine and improve your posture.

The best yoga poses to fix your posture

Listed below are the best yoga poses to improve posture. All of these poses come with additional benefits, so it’s a good idea to practice these on a regular basis.

1) High plank

This is an effective pose to strengthen your core and shoulders, subsequently improving your posture.

Here's how you do the high plank correctly:

Get onto the floor on your hands and feet. Ensure your palms are shoulder-width apart and stack your shoulders directly above them. Balance yourself on your toes with your feet hip-distance apart. Bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet.

Brace your core and ensure your back is straight. Push the ground away with your palms for further activation.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

2) Cobra pose

This is a great pose to stretch the abdominals as well as the back. Here's how you do the cobra pose correctly:

From a high plank position, drop your hips to the floor, trying to get them to touch the floor. Flatten your feet out on the ground with your toes pointing out.

Straighten your shoulders and push them back, stretching your abs as the arch in your spine gets deeper. You may look towards the ceiling for a deeper stretch.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

3) Cat cow stretch

This is often performed as a warm-up for upper body routines, as it stretches the shoulders and chest muscles, helping improve posture.

Here's how you do the cat cow stretch correctly:

Get on your hands and knees on the floor. Ensure your palms are shoulder-width apart and stack your shoulders directly above them. Keep your knees hip-distance apart as well.

Round your back upwards and bend your head in between your shoulders. Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

Curve your back down towards the floor and push your shoulders back. Push your head back and look up toward the ceiling. Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

You may alternate between these two poses for three rounds.

4) Cow face pose

This yoga pose stretches the shoulders and triceps. Ideally, your fingers should meet behind your back. However, that requires some amount of flexibility, so it is alright if you are unable to pull it off at the start.

Here's how you do the cow face correctly:

Seat yourself on the floor. You may cross your legs in front of you, one knee over the other, bent at a 90-degree angle.

Raise your right arm over your head and bend it at the elbow, bringing your palm behind your back.

Bring your left arm behind your back and bend it so that your left palm meets the right one.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. Then switch arms. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

5) Bridge pose

Often performed as a leg exercise, this yoga pose stretches and strengthens the glutes as well.

Here's how you do the bridge pose correctly:

Lay on the floor and bend your legs at your knees, pointing them to the ceiling. Keep your feet hip-distance apart, and your hands flat down on either side of you.

Push your hips up while keeping your shoulders and feet firm on the ground. Align your hips with your knees and shoulders. Use your hands to stabilize yourself and push your knees outward.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

6) Camel pose

The camel pose is another great stretch for your abs and hip flexors. Here's how you do it correctly:

Kneel on the ground. Make sure your knees are hip-distance apart.

Lean back slowly and grab your ankles with your hands, allowing them to bear the weight of your upper body.

Drop your head back so you can look at the ceiling.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

7) Tiger pose

This pose provides a contralateral stretch to the midsection. It not only improves posture but stability as well.

Here's how you do the tiger pose correctly:

Get on your hands and knees on the floor. Ensure your palms are shoulder-width apart and stack your shoulders directly above them. Keep your knees hip-distance apart as well.

Raise your left leg up, pointing your foot towards the ceiling but maintaining a bend at your knee.

Reach back with your left arm and grab your right ankle in your left hand. Be sure to stabilize yourself.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds. You may increase the duration of the hold as you progress.

Try these yoga poses out at home or even after a gym session three to four times a week and slowly watch your posture get better.

Remember, it may take a while, but it’s not impossible. That being said, make a conscious effort to sit up straight while you’re working.

