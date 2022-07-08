7 Yoga Poses You Can Do to Improve Core Strength

If you're looking for ways to improve your core strength, it's a good idea to look into yoga. Yoga isn't just for stretching and meditation. It can be a great exercise to help relieve pain, improve strength and flexibility, and burn calories.

There is also evidence to suggest that regular yoga practice can reduce arthritis symptoms as well as improve your core strength. However, before you try any one of these poses, take some time to learn their proper form.

Best Yoga Poses to Improve Your Core Strength

Here are seven yoga poses you should do to improve your core strength:

1) Boat Pose

Boat Pose is a popular yoga posture that can strengthen your core. Stability and movement are improved by being in an upright position.

To perform this posture:

Sit down and start extending your legs out in front of you.

Lengthen your spine by sitting up straight, and slowly lean back while bending your knees.

Keep leaning back till you can lift your feet off the ground. To keep your legs active, flex your feet.

Hold on to your bowed knees with your hands, if necessary, to keep your spine lengthened.

With your legs and arms completely extended, the Boat Pose should form a 'V' shape. This pose is extremely effective and a nice place to start.

2) Side Plank Pose

This basic position also includes a stationary hold to strengthen your core's endurance. The focal point of this sideways position is your obliques.

Here's how you do it:

Start the posture by pushing up high.

Swing your complete body sideways facing the left wall, keeping your right hand on the floor.

Flex your feet to keep your legs as straight as possible.

Put one leg on top of the other as high as you can. Put one foot in front of the other for added stability.

If you're just starting out, place your right knee directly under your hip for added stability in this position.

3) Dolphin Plank Pose

The 'Dolphin Plank' is a different plank position that strengthens the core. Its name comes from the fact that it combines the poses of plank and dolphin in yoga.

Here's how you do it:

On your hands and knees, begin this position.

One at a time, gradually bring both elbows to the floor. Keep your arms as parallel to one another as possible.

With your arms on the ground, you can also make a more pronounced triangle by placing your hands closer together.

Point your toes inward, and raise your knees.

Position yourself differently, like a low coffee table, with your entire body long and flat.

4) Bridge Pose

When building your core, you should pay attention to more than just your abdominal muscles. It's crucial to pay attention to your back as well. Start with the Bridge Pose, and work your way up to these yoga backbends.

Here's how you can do it:

Laying on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor to begin this position.

For optimal leverage, position your knees so that they are directly above your ankles or heels.

Exhale, and lift your hips off the floor by pressing your feet firmly into the floor.

To further lift your upper body, bend your arms at a 90-degree angle, and press the backs of your arms into the ground.

You'll create a gentle yoga backbend, which will widen the entire front half of your body. Hold the posture while you keep breathing in and out.

5) Wheel Pose

After warming up in Bridge Pose, you can complete this backbend, which is referred as as a 'full' backbend. Your entire back will be targeted, which makes up a substantial portion of your core system.

Here's how you do it:

Start by lying on the floor with your knees bent, just like in Bridge Pose.

For optimal alignment and leverage, place your hands slightly wider than shoulder distance above your shoulders.

Press your hands and feet firmly into the ground while exhaling forcefully to elevate your complete body into the air. This posture is active.

Stay in bridge pose if you can't get into this position; both are good for developing your core.

6) Chair Pose With Twist

Chair Pose with Twist is another exercise for the front and side abdominal. As it gives your core system strength and stability, this stabilising posture is beneficial for novices.

Here's how you do it:

Standing is the best place to begin this yoga pose.

To raise your arms into the air, inhale. Taking a deep breath out, recline as though resting in a chair behind you.

Put your hands at your chest in a position of prayer.

Keep your hips aligned, feet firmly planted on the ground and your stance sturdy.

To give your spine more length, inhale. As you exhale, turn your torso just a little to the right.

7) Revovling Side Angle Pose

After completing the yoga poses mentioned earlier, you may move on to the Revolving Side Angle Pose to complete your core training.

Here's how you do it:

Lower your left hand to the floor, and place it next to your right foot while remaining in the initial pose's right side.

To begin the twisting lunge formation, stand up on your toes. This is a function of your complete core system.

Your deep breathing will keep your abdominals and back body engaged while you twist, effectively targeting your obliques while also building a very strong core.

Make sure you strike the posture from the opposite side.

Takeaway

From providing more energy to helping you lose weight and more, yoga can be a useful tool when it comes to taking care of your physical body. It's not something that replaces exercise as a means for improving strength, but it can be an excellent supplement for strengthening key muscle groups.

