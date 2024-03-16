8 amazing benefits of fasting in ramadan

There are many benefits of fasting during Ramadan, which is a month dedicated to self-regulation and training.

Patients have been fasting for years to help them lose weight, reduce their cholesterol levels, and rest their digestive tract.

Non-monitored fasting and extreme diets can have negative effects on the human body. This month, every rational, non-disabled Muslim adult must fast.

Children who are yet to reach puberty, women who are menstruating, breastfeeding women, pregnant women, the frail and elderly, the unwell, those on medicine, and others who are unable to fast for health or other acceptable reasons are exempt from fasting.

The fast is designed to help Muslims acquire self-control, empathy, and a stronger bond with Allah.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan

1) Helps high cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can contribute to the risk of heart disease. This leads to the formation of heart disease.

Fasting helps to reduce and maintain cholesterol levels at an optimal level, minimizing the risk of developing heart disease.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by khats)

2) Enhanced brain functioning

Fasting has also been found to have several cognitive benefits, including elevated amounts of NGF.

Fasting also boosts the production of BDNF, a substance that promotes the survival of existing brain cells and the formation of new ones. Low BDNF levels have been linked to an elevated likelihood of Alzheimer's disease.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ahmed)

3) Self discipline

Ramadan is a great month to give up bad habits like smoking or drinking; it helps us realize it's up to us if we want to indulge in those habits.

It's realising that their current situation will only lead to difficulties; therefore, they must learn how to make better choices and stick to them.

Benefits of fasting in ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by craig)

4) It helps our relationship with food

Our appetites are significantly smaller than we assume. After the fasting day, despite feeling that we are starving, we end up feeling content even after consuming only a little plate of food.

Fasting is an excellent method to relearn how to pay attention to our body, recognize when we are truly full, and reset our portion proportions.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ahmed)

5) Increased compassion

Ramadan is a time of greater compassion and generous giving.

Fasting reminds us that many people lack access to basic necessities such as food and water, improving our empathy and compassion for others' pain.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by michael)

6) Detoxification

Staying away from food and beverages improves the metabolic function of the body. This is accomplished by naturally eliminating body toxins and gradually reducing food consumption.

So it's not about the quantity you eat or store; it's about patience and endurance that keeps your body in shape.

Benefits of fasting in ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by zak)

7) Enhanced mental health

Fasting can be used to supercharge the brain by accelerating the creation and production of fresh cells in the brain, resulting in sharper responses to knowledge in our environment.

Fasting has also been shown in studies to make our minds less susceptible to stress, flexible to change, and boost emotions, recall, and even the ability to learn.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sam)

8) Weight loss

Fasting, when done correctly, can work wonders for weight loss, particularly through the reduction of fatty tissues within the human body, resulting in a better body composition overall.

Intermittent fasting combined with a consistent resistance training regimen will generate higher fat reduction and faster outcomes.

Benefits of fasting in Ramadan (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne))

The fasting cycle lasts 29–30 days, based on the new moon sighting. Fasting is one of Islam's five pillars, and it is regarded as a form of worship, self-control, and a chance to concentrate on faith, charity, and good deeds.