8 Best Foods You Should Eat to Gain Weight

While many people around the world struggle with losing weight, there are also those of us who find it difficult to gain weight. This could be due to fast metabolism or strenuous workouts. Some people believe that eating junk food would help them gain weight. While that is true, the idea is to gain weight the right way (building muscle) rather than gaining fat.

It is critical to ensure that your health is not jeopardised even when you need to gain weight, and so abusing your system with junk food is certainly not a good idea.

Without adequate investigation, people ingest numerous pills and bad foods in order to gain weight quickly. They may have medical difficulties as a result of this, so consider this twice before consuming anything. Instead, eat nutritious foods that will help you gain muscle and strength.

If you're hoping to put on some weight, here are some healthy options to consider.

The nutrient-dense foods listed below can assist a person to gain weight safely and successfully:

#1 Eggs

Whenever trying to lose weight, it's generally a good idea to toss out the yolks from eggs. When it comes to gaining weight, though, egg yolks are necessary to meet the body's requirements for heart-healthy fats.

Eggs are loaded with high-quality protein and healthy fat, making them one of the top foods for muscle building. Athletes rely on them, eating up to six eggs each day to boost muscle strength and recover quickly. To bulk up, you can easily consume three whole eggs every day.

#2 Milk

Protein and calcium, which are needed to gain muscle, are found in milk and other dairy products. Milk is quite adaptable and can be used in a variety of ways, including milkshakes, smoothies, cereals, and desserts.

Make your own milkshakes rather than buying pre-made ones that are low in nutrition and high in artificial flavors and sweeteners. To improve the nutritious profile of the milk, mix in some fruits and vegetables. Chocolate milk is the new post-workout magic drink, according to fitness experts. The drink hydrates the body and aids with muscle recovery.

#3 Dried fruits

A considerable amount of dry fruits will give you a rapid calorie boost. Because they have less volume than fresh versions, you can eat more in one sitting without feeling stuffed.

The most common and budget-friendly dry fruit is raisins, but other options include dried berries, figs, apples, and even tropical fruits.

#4 Chicken breast

Chicken is a high-protein food that can also help you gain weight. It is, in fact, one of the most protein-dense foods for weight gain. It's not only delicious, but it also has numerous nutrients.

About 150 calories and four grams of fat are included in a chicken breast. There are plenty of ways to get creative with a chicken breast and create a mouth-watering dinner.

#5 Oily fishes

Oily fish like Salmon, Rohu, Katla, etc. are high in protein and healthy fats, making them ideal for people who wish to gain weight quickly.

They're also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which have a variety of health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer. A single 170 gm portion of salmon has up to 350 calories and 34 gm of high-quality protein, which can help you grow muscle and weight.

#6 Pasta

Pasta is yet another calorie-dense carbohydrate that works well as a base for a variety of dishes. All you have to do is add the sauces and you're good to go.

Cooked spaghetti provides about 400 calories in two cups. A cup of Bolognese sauce has 160 calories in it. By adding two spoonfuls of parmesan cheese on top, you'll have absorbed at least 600 calories in a single meal.

#7 Cheese

Cheese is a well-known item on the list of weight-gain foods. It's a fantastic source of fat and has good calories. If you're attempting to gain weight, full-fat cheese is the way to go. Make cheese a regular component of your diet, and you'll be surprised with the results.

Cottage cheese, also known as paneer, is a terrific method to acquire enough healthful fats, calcium, and protein, especially for vegetarians who can't get enough from seafood, meat, or eggs. A total of 100 grams of creamed cottage cheese can provide up to 11 grams of protein.

#8 Healthy oil

Adding more fat to your food is a simple way to increase the number of calories you consume, but you must choose healthy fats and oils.

Olive oil is high in nutritious monounsaturated fats and can be used to add flavour and calories to pasta, bread, and veggies. Canola oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, making it an excellent all-purpose cooking oil. The milder flavors of walnut and grape seed oils are ideal for salad dressing.

