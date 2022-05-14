8 Best Home Remedies For Sound Sleep

Ever wonder why health professionals keep talking about the importance of getting 8 hours of sleep every night? The body repairs itself while you sleep and prepares you, mentally and physically, for the next day's activities. Even one night of disturbed sleep can leave you feeling restless and unproductive all day.

Stress and various medical illnesses, particularly those that cause chronic pain or other discomforts, are other factors that affect sleep. External factors like what we eat and drink, the drugs we take, and the environment in which we sleep can all significantly impact the amount and quality of sleep we get.

Home remedies to improve the quality of your sleep

There are several natural home treatments to help you improve the quality of your sleep and become more productive.

1) Warm bath

This claim is supported by science. You can improve sleep quality by taking an evening shower or bath in water around 104 and 108.5 Fahrenheit. Bathing one to two hours before bedtime helps people sleep better. After a lengthy and tedious day, taking a warm bath will calm you and help you fall asleep more easily.

2) Getting a massage

If you are stuck in the vicious cycle of not getting enough sleep, massage is your answer. You don't need to go to a professional for a massage; you can do it yourself at home. It can truly cause the body to relax by pushing muscles back into place and increasing blood flow. These send out messages to the brain telling it to unwind. Massage at night helps to alleviate pain and anxiety while also improving sleeping habits.

3) Using lavender oil

Lavender essential oil is well-known for its ability to help people sleep naturally by boosting mood and relaxing the senses. Most individuals pouring a few drops of the oil across their pillow before going to bed. The fundamental effects of herbal fragrances like lavender have been demonstrated in studies to help relieve stress, allowing people to sleep deeper.

4) Drink chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a type of herbal tea with a delicate floral flavour, and potentially beneficial health properties. This beverage is a very popular way of treating sleeplessness and getting a good night of shut-eye.

Chamomile tea is good for sleep because of its molecular makeup. Apigenin, a chemical component found in the plant extract, binds to GABA receptors in the brain, causing tiredness. Chamomile is extremely efficient at lulling you to sleep.

4) Keep it cool

Keep your room temperature around 65 Fahrenheit. Sleeping in a cooler room can help you get a better night's sleep and even prevent insomnia. This is because our body temperature naturally dips at night, according to experts. As a result, our metabolism slows and we expend less energy when sleeping. By achieving a comfortable balance between the thermostat, the bed covers, and your sleeping clothing, you may lower your internal body temperature and fall asleep more quickly and deeply.

5) Exercise

Physical activity appears to have similar effects on sleep as sleeping medications. According to a recent study, exercise helps people with sleep problems and insomnia. Exercise exhausts your body, allowing you to sleep better at night.

Any type of exercise or other physically demanding activities boost the natural pressure to sleep that accumulates during the day. When you're awake, this pressure, also known as the homeostatic sleep drive, rises. Sleeping resets your sleep drive, which starts over the next day when you awaken.

6) Sleep in a dark bedroom

There is a reason why you are advised not to look at phone screens at bedtime. A dark atmosphere helps you feel sleepy and doze off faster. Darkness, according to sleep specialists, stimulates the creation of melatonin, a hormone that aids in rapid sleep. It also aids in keeping you asleep till all of your sleeping cycles are completed.

7) Drink warm milk before bed

We all have experienced the calming and sleepy effects of having warm milk before sleep time. The amino acid tryptophan which is found in milk may be responsible for its sleep-inducing qualities. Tryptophan is necessary for the creation of serotonin and melatonin. Milk has a number of chemicals that are known to aid in the maintenance of good sleep cycles. Furthermore, the psychological impacts of a milk-based evening routine may help you fall asleep faster.

8) Take melatonin supplements

Melatonin is a hormone produced by your brain in reaction to the darkness. It aids sleep as well as the timing of your circadian rhythms, which is the 24-hour internal clock. These circadian rhythms tell you when it's time to sleep and when it's time to wake up. Melatonin supplements are widely available in the market and are a surefire way to help you improve the quality of your sleep, although you should consult a physician before including any supplement into your daily routine.

Takeaway

Getting a good night's rest plays a crucial part in determining your health and productivity levels. Therefore, it is very important to keep a watchful eye on your sleeping habits and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

