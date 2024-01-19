8 effective foods for upset stomach you need to try

There are many foods for upset stomach you can try if you suddenly feel under the weather.

Everyone gets a belly ache now and then; it's pretty normal. There's a bunch of stuff that can give you a tummy ache.

We call this an upset stomach. What makes our tummy react? Lots! Eating fatty or spicy food, gobbling down your food, too many cold ones, stimulants like caffeine, chocolate treats, or fizzy pop; feeling stressed; puffing on cigarettes; or taking certain medicines can all cause stomach issues.

When your tummy's not happy, your day can turn sour fast.

If your belly ache comes from an infection or bad food, eating the right stuff can make you feel better.

8 foods for upset stomach

1) Ginger

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory qualities that can help calm an upset stomach. It also contains compounds that can stimulate stomach spasms, allowing irritating foods to pass through the stomach more rapidly. It can be ingested as a chew or supplement or mixed with liquids such as tea.

2) Banana

Bananas are a popular performance snack, and for good reason. The majority of fruits contains fructose, which, in high concentrations, can irritate the stomach. Bananas also have a considerable quantity of sugar making them a great source of energy, especially if you are competing in a race.

They are also known to ease stomach pain and aid digestion. The high potassium content can help increase mucus production that in turn prevents irritation of the stomach lining.

They do, however, contain a significant amount of fibre, which can interfere with the digestive process. One banana preceding a race or a mouthful or two at a support station will most likely suffice.

3) Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea might seem mild in flavour, but it is a powerful digestive aid. Chamomile tea can help with stomach cramps and acid reflux. Chamomile is a tiny, white daisy flower that contains helpful volatile oils, terpenoids, and flavonoids.

It is actually among the earliest herbs used in traditional medicine. Its popularity persists today, with many people drinking chamomile every day of the week. Although chamomile has several applications, it is most typically used to treat anxiety, sleep, and digestion.

4) Peppermint

Peppermint relaxes the stomach muscles and increases the amount of bile, something the body needs to break down fat. Consequently, food moves swiftly through the stomach.

However, if burps, heartburn, and stomach pain are due to a condition named gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), do not consume peppermint.

5) Yoghurt

Plain yoghurt, especially those with living bacteria (probiotics), may be calming to the stomach.

Probiotics encourage the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which aid digestion and balance the gut microbiome. Make sure you select yoghurt with no added sugars or flavors.

6) Papaya

Papaya, a tropical fruit, is good for digestion. It contains digestion-improving enzymes like papain. Eating papaya prevents constipation and bloating and heals stomach ulcers.

In addition, papaya seeds could rid the intestines of parasites that cause pain and malnutrition.

7) Applesauce

Applesauce contains soluble fibre as well as antioxidants called polyphenols. Apples and applesauce are rich sources of pectin.

Fruits, like bananas, also contain pectin. Pectin helps counteract vomiting and loose stools by solidifying the inside.

8) White rice

Make sure the rice is pure white. Wild, brown, and black rice, while generally healthy, are more difficult to digest, particularly on a stomach that is upset.

Starchy, low-fibre foods, such as white rice, can also help firm up the stool and prevent diarrhea.

Stomach discomfort can be caused by several things, including stress, illnesses, and eating habits.

If your stomach problems persist, intensify, or are accompanied by serious symptoms such as a high temperature or bloody stools, see a doctor right away.