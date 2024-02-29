8 effective tips to get rid of swollen ankles

Swollen ankles might develop unexpectedly. Spending excessive time on your feet, making an awkward step, or enduring a bump can prompt your ankle to puff up. Typically, a bloated ankle isn't a cause for concern and tends to retract after some downtime. However, if your bloated ankle comes with severe pain, redness, warmth, or other disturbing feelings, it may point to a more significant issue.

Swollen ankles can result from normal ageing, pregnancy, or prolonged standing. However, they can also indicate a health problem such as vein dysfunction, kidney failure, heart failure, or thrombosis.

Tips to get rid of swollen ankles

1) Walking

If you're pregnant and experiencing swelling, walking can provide substantial relief. Not only does this exercise contribute to your overall health, but it also helps in improving blood circulation, thus lessening body swelling.

Start with a straightforward routine of allocating fifty to thirty minutes each day for a relaxed stroll around your locality.

2) Compression socks

These are beneficial for individuals whose feet swell due to venous insufficiency. This condition arises when blood gathers in the legs and struggles to effectively flow back to the heart.

Compression socks might be feasible in such cases and also for those affected by lymphedema, where accumulation of lymph fluid triggers the swelling.

3) Avoid salty snacks

Reducing your salt intake may help balance the body and reduce swelling. Dialling down your salt consumption could potentially harmonize the body and decrease swelling.

A high intake of sodium can force your body to hoard water to maintain a healthy sodium-to-water ratio. This triggers water retention, and this, in turn, can be responsible for stomach bloating and swelling in the ankles and feet.

4) Elevate your feet

If your ankles and feet have become puffy, this is among the first things you ought to do to relieve swelling.

Gravity is not an ally when it involves swelling. Therefore, you must counteract its effects on the joints by elevating your feet for as long as possible.

5) Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated helps cure so many of life's difficulties, including swelling. When you are dehydrated, your body conserves the water that it does have, resulting in swelling in your legs, feet, and ankles.

Try to consume at least eight cups of water per day to decrease and avoid oedema.

6) Focus on sleep

Getting enough rest is a key step towards a healthy recovery. During sleep, the body naturally produces hormones that encourage healing. By getting 8 hours of peaceful sleep every night, you improve the efficiency of your body's natural restorative systems.

While it is not the sole thing that you ought to do to minimise swelling, don't underestimate the importance of a good night's sleep.

7) Mint bath

Try relaxing your feet in a peaceful mint soak. You will need four glasses of water and half a cup of mint leaves. Place the leaves along with water in a saucepan and heat for approximately 10 minutes.

When you take it off the heat, let it cool for an additional 10 minutes. Pour the water into a shallow pan or pail and soak both feet in it. If you have time, attempt to soak for at least 30 minutes.

8) Exercise

Exercising and extending the feet and ankles improves circulation and lymphatic circulation, thereby reducing and preventing swollen ankles.

When feasible, bend and stretch your ankles up and down at least 30 times. Roll the ankles eight times anti-clockwise and eight times clockwise to reduce swelling.

Warm weather causes swelling in your feet and ankles, which is usually only temporary. However, if sufficient rest, combined with these self-help therapies, fails to decrease swelling or if you're suffering from high blood pressure, it is crucial to get medical counsel from a physician, as it may be an indication of a more serious medical condition.