8 Fantastic vegan milk options and their benefits

In the grocery store you can find many vegan milk options, the dairy section is now full of as many plant-based products as cow milk.

Unsure about these new "milks"? They are simply alternatives to traditional cow's milk and come from sources like almonds and rice. Each has its own set of pros and cons.

Choosing vegan milk is common among vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, or those allergic to dairy.

Many people also choose to avoid animal products for ethical or environmental purposes.

8 vegan milk options

1) Almond milk

When weighed against cow's milk, almond milk has more unsaturated fat and less saturated fat. The healthy fats in almond milk may help with weight loss as well as maintenance. Almond milk may not be suitable for everyone, particularly small children, due to its small calorie and protein content.

Not everyone's on a diet! If you're aiming to pile on calories, choose wisely. Go for healthy protein options. Many brands infuse almond milk with calcium, all to mimic cow's milk nutritionally.

2) Cashew milk

Cashew milk has a somewhat nutty flavor and can be used in cooking and baking. The fat in this product is primarily unsaturated fat, making it an excellent alternative for people with high cholesterol or who need to limit their fat intake.

Each cup of cashew milk contains only about two grams of carbs. It is appropriate to use in espresso and lends a lovely thickness to a latte.

3) Oat milk

Oat milk has recently seen a boom in popularity, as it checks several boxes in terms of sustainability. Because it is adaptable and frequently gluten-free, it may be good for people with Coeliac disease.

They have more fiber, especially soluble fiber known as beta-glucans, that may help decrease cholesterol. However, oat milk does still possess some disadvantages, so consult your doctor before any dietary changes are advised.

4) Soy milk

Soy milk, filled with protein and less fat, is the top dairy milk alternative out there. It's got isoflavones, similar to female hormones, which may cut cholesterol, ease menopausal woes, and boost bone strength.

Hence, choosing soy milk as your vegan milk option can prove to be a smart choice.

5) Rice milk

Rice milk is considered to offer numerous health advantages due to its naturally occurring antioxidants, as well as being thought to enhance metabolism. It's a terrific, dairy-free alternative to cow's milk.

Because the flavor of non-sweetened rice milk isn't particularly appealing to a lot of individuals, manufacturers frequently sweeten it to more closely resemble typical cow's milk.

6) Coconut milk

Coconut milk is made from brown coconut flesh and water. The diluted milk made from coconuts for drinking, as opposed to the concentrated variety sold in cans that are used for cooking, has a creamy consistency with a mildly sweet coconut flavor.

Although coconut milk lacks nutritional value, it does make an excellent substitute in hot chocolates, drinks with few calories that require milk, and as a tropical touch in granola, cereal, and smoothies.

7) Macadamia nut milk

Macadamia nut milk includes more good monounsaturated fats, which are thought to reduce inflammation throughout the body, lower harmful cholesterol levels, and improve cell function.

In other words, they're high in healthy fat and low in dangerous trans fats. Because macadamia milk contains more fat and less sugar than almond milk, it is a superior choice for Keto as well as Paleo diet enthusiasts.

8) Pea milk

One cup of pea milk contains eight grams of protein and is nut-free for individuals who are allergic to soy as well as other nut-based milk. It has a mild, toasted flavor and is thicker compared to other milk replacements.

Pea milk is one of the most similar plant-based substitutes for cow's milk.

While cow's milk is high in protein and calcium, vegan milk can be high in these nutrients as well, based on the kind of plant used.

Vegan milk is frequently lower in fat and calorie content than cow's milk, which makes it a popular choice for dieters.