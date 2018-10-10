8 Gluten-Free Desserts That You Can Have

Gluten is a kind of protein that is typically found in grains such as barley, wheat, cereals and rye. There are no serious consequences with having gluten for most people; yet, a small set of people with certain health conditions might face complications while having gluten and it is advised that these people avoid it altogether.

However, avoiding gluten could be a daunting task as the ingredients that are rich in gluten are used in most of the desserts for daily consumption. There are workarounds to this dessert problem as people with gluten sensitivity could prepare dishes by avoiding gluten-rich foods without compromising on the flavour profile, and in this article, let us look closer at the six gluten-free desserts that you could incorporate into your diet.

#1 Rice Pudding with Yogurt

Place the rice, milk, sugar and required amounts of salt in a saucepan and bring it to boil until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid. Then, remove it from heat and stir it while adding coconut oil. Let it cool or serve it hot with a spoon of plain or flavoured yogurt.

One serving of rice pudding with yogurt provides around 200 calories of energy.

#2 Peanut Butter Cookies

Add peanut butter, eggs and sugar to a bowl and mix it until it forms a smooth mixture. Include chocolate chips and nuts if needed. Spoon the batter onto a cookie sheet and place it in a preheated oven for around ten minutes.

One serving of peanut butter cookies are a rich source of energy and provide around 500 calories of energy.

