8 health benefits of fox nuts: How it’s basically a superfood

Fox nuts or lotus seeds are obtained from Euryale Ferox, a perennial plant, and are grown in ponds and wetlands.

Sometimes roasted, eaten as a savoury snack or added to various curries or desserts, fox nuts are tasty, easy to prepare, crunchy and very healthy. They are cultivated throughout Asia and used in traditional medicines to treat various health diseases, including chronic diarrhea, kidney problems, leucorrhea, etc.

Fox nuts are emerging globally and are now being considered a superfood due to their excellent mineral content and medicinal value.

Nutritional Value of Fox Nuts

Hundred grams of fox nuts contain:

Protein - 9.7 gram.

Calories - 347 gram.

Fat - 0.1 gram.

Carbohydrates - 76.9 gram.

Fibre - 14.5 gram.

Iron - 1.4 mg.

Calcium - 60 mg.

Health benefits of fox nuts

Though fox nuts are small, they are a powerhouse of essential minerals and nutrients. Munching on this tasty snack can offer you some impressive health benefits:

#1 Fox nuts are loaded with antioxidants

Fox nuts are rich in plenty of antioxidants, such as epicatechin, chlorogenic acid and gallic acid. These antioxidants protect your body from harmful free radicals and oxidative stress. They play a vital role in protecting your body from chronic conditions, including cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

#2 Fox nuts have essential nutrients

Lotus seeds are a great source of several beneficial nutrients, making them an excellent addition to a high-protein and healthy diet.

They also contain an appropriate amount of carbohydrates and are packed with micronutrients, such as magnesium, phosphorous, calcium and iron. Calcium and iron, in particular, are very important for bone health and also help reduce cholesterol levels and high blood pressure.

Magnesium, meanwhile, is good for metabolic reactions, such as nerve function, muscle contractions, etc.

#3 Fox nuts help support weight loss

Fox nuts aid in weight loss. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska via pexels)

Adding these crunchy and healthy nuts to your everyday diet may also help manage your weight, as they boost your intake of fiber and protein, which are the two major nutrients that aid weight loss.

As fox nuts are loaded with protein, they reduce your food craving and helps limit your appetite. Fibre, meanwhile, works slowly through your digestive system, and helps keep you feel full throughout the day. Various studies have shown that consuming a good amount of fibre can help reduce belly fat and enhancing weight loss.

#4 Fox nuts help regulate hormonal balance

Fox nuts help prevent pre menstrual symptoms. (Photo by Sora Shimazaki via pexels)

Fox nuts are also beneficial, as they help maintain hormonal balance and menstruation. Lotus seeds help to keep cravings at bay and also limit overeating. Moreover, they also provide relief from various premenstrual symptoms.

#5 Fox nuts help slow down ageing

Flavonoids, an antioxidant present in fox nuts, fight against free radicals and also help slow down the ageing process. Additionally, it also improves your skin health and prevents fine lines, wrinkles, graying of hair, etc.

#6 Fox nuts keep bones healthy and strong

As lotus seeds are loaded with calcium, they help improve cartilage and bone health. They significantly lubricate your joints and bones and reduce your chances of degenerative bone diseases. Consuming fox nuts and milk every day is a great way to enhance your bone density and health.

#7 Fox nuts help promote a healthy heart

The calcium, carbohydrates, protein and magnesium contents of fox nuts make them a healthy snack, even for heart patients, and promote good cardiovascular health. As lotus seeds are low in fat and sodium content, they help regulate blood pressure and maintain a healthy heart.

#8 Fox nuts keep the digestive tract healthy

If you regularly face constipation, lotus seeds are something you should munch on every day.

As fox nuts are jam-packed with a good amount of fibre, they are excellent for digestion and ensure the healthy functioning of the digestive system. You should include fox nuts in your everyday diet to help prevent digestive issues, such as hard stools and constipation.

Summary

Low in cholesterol and saturated fats, fox nuts are a very healthy and tasty munching snack.

They are easy to prepare and carry and are an excellent lunch option to curb cravings. Fox nuts are underrated but have now gained immense popularity globally, as people have started to become more health-conscious and switched to healthy eating habits. Today, people are going back to this amazing snack for its high nutritional value.

