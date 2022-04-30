8 Health Benefits of Weighted Hula Hooping

Weighted hula hooping is an enjoyable exercise. You just have to grab a hoop and circle your hips around it to keep it spinning above your hips and around your body. But don’t be fooled into thinking that hula hooping is easy. It requires great energy and speed, keeping a light hula hoop spinning is actually tougher. Meanwhile, weighted hula hooping aims to keep the weighted hoop up without letting it fall to the floor.

Weighted hula hooping is wonderful for having some quick fun while also helping you get fit. Many people not only use hula hoops on their waists but also their necks and arms. The dimensions of an adult hoop are around 40 inches in diameter, and this equipment has many health advantages that may surprise you.

Amazing benefits of using a weighted hula hoop

Whether you are looking to work out with a weighted hula hoop, or prefer a lighter one, the benefits you’ll attain are all the same.

1.) Improves your core strength:

One of the biggest benefits of weighted hula hooping is that it strengthens your core. This is because you can’t keep the hoop spinning without completely engaging your abs and abdomen muscles. By using a hoop on your waist, you are toning all your important core muscles. As a result, you can prevent backaches and also reverse the impact of sitting too much.

2.) Enhances your balance:

Another amazing advantage of hula hooping is that it can potentially improve your overall balance. Hula hooping strengthens your core muscles, and it is your core that is responsible for your body’s balance and posture. Your balance is also enhanced by the fact that to keep the hoop up, you have to focus on your posture and maintain a good balance.

3.) Easy on your joints:

High-impact workouts can put a lot of tension on your joints and can sometimes also lead to severe pain and injuries. Hula hooping for around 30 minutes gives the same benefit as running, but without putting much stress on your bones and joints.

4.) Helps burn calories:

Weighted hula hooping also aids in weight loss and helps you get a slimmer waist. So if you are aiming to shed those extra pounds, then hula hooping can be an enjoyable and effective choice. But of course, this doesn’t mean you ignore your diet. Keep a balanced diet and reach a calorie deficit with a few minutes of hula hooping every day.

5.) Improves your aerobic health:

Hula hooping is a fun yet very efficient way to include aerobic exercise into your daily fitness routine. If going to the gym isn’t your thing, then you must surely try hula hooping. It will give you some great aerobic activity benefits, including improved blood circulation, stronger lungs and heart, a healthier immune system, lower stress, and many more.

6.) It is easily adaptable:

Another great advantage of weighted hula hooping is that this exercise is very adaptable. Not only can you use the hoop on your waist, but you can also use it to tone your biceps, shoulders, arms, neck and triceps.It is a great adaptable workout that can target your entire body by using various variations.

7.) Reduces bad cholesterol:

A massive health benefit of hula hooping is that it can easily reduce bad cholesterol levels that clog your arteries and lead to heart attacks. Hula hooping has the potential to improve your overall cardiovascular and lung health and reduce your chances of diabetes.

8.) Improves your mental health:

Hula hooping not only improves your physical health, but also improves your mental health. This exercise releases endorphins and makes you feel refreshed and a lot happier after the workout. As a result, it may also help combat stress and anxiety, and make you healthier and happier.

Takeaway:

Weighted hula hoops are much heavier, but it is their resistance that helps to keep the spin going for longer, further enhancing your endurance. They are fun, yet a challenging way to improve your overall physical and mental well-being.

Hula hooping is an inexpensive way to stay fit and it may even boost your confidence to workout more often. Though it is a safe exercise option for most people, it is best to talk to your doctor and seek advice if you have any type of hip or back problems.

