8 low-calorie high-protein snacks for hunger management

Low-calorie high-protein snacks can help to stay full for longer time periods, which can help in losing weight and remaining healthy. Protein in these products helps in muscle building and also gives more energy.

Choosing such low-calorie high-protein snacks over chocolate bars, or a bag of chips is a smart move for being healthy especially if you are calorie-conscious. Also who does not love snacking?

Remember that snacking should be done right as unhealthy munching can cause obesity, which is a growing concern all over the world.

Let us now look at eight low-calorie high-protein snacks which will satiate your hunger pangs and not bore you at the same time.

8 low-calorie high-protein snacks

1. Cottage Cheese

Low-calorie high-protein snacks number one: Cottage cheese (Image by Megumi Nachev/Unsplash)

This product is high in protein and also has good amounts of calcium in it, both of which aid in weight loss. A person gets nearly 20+ grams of protein from a cup of cottage cheese.

You can eat it either plain or with eggs. You can also use it as a dip while eating your veggies, and even for a salad dressing.

2. Greek Yogurt

A Greek yogurt bowl as an evening snack (Image by Vicky Ng/Unsplash)

Being rich in protein and other nutrients like Vitamin B12, calcium, and others, it is a better snacking option. A 200-gm serving of this product has only 146 calories, out of which 20 gms is protein.

When you are choosing to buy this yogurt, always check if it is low-fat and unsweetened. It can be a healthy alternative to ice creams and you can also use it for making your fruit smoothie, salad, or other favorite recipes.

3. Banana ice cream

Low-calorie high-protein snacks: Have a homemade banana ice cream (Image by Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash)

You can make this healthy version of ice cream at home, which is low in sugar and has good amounts of protein. Take frozen bananas, some protein powder (preferably vanilla-flavored), and your favorite essence syrup.

This healthy treat will have nearly 120 calories and 14 grams of protein.

4. Protein bars

Low-calorie high-protein snacks: Protein bars for fast munching (Image by THE ORGANIC CRAVE/Unsplash)

When you’re on a run and do not have time to fulfill your daily protein intake, you can grab a bar of protein. This product comes in handy when you need energy while working out. Taking small bites from a protein bar while running, cycling, or even walking can make you last longer, and be cramp and fatigue-free.

While shopping for protein bars, always choose the ones with more grams of protein and less sugar, to make sure it is a low-calorie high-protein snack for you.

5. Tofu

A tofu bowl is super-nutritious (Image by Sherman Kwan/Unsplash)

It is just like paneer but is a plant-based product, which is rich in amino acids and less in calories. Sixty-three gms of this product will have 11 gms of protein, and is only 90 calories, which makes it a healthy dietary choice or alternative. You can make a snack out of tofu or a simple salad, by mixing it up with lettuce, tomatoes, other veggies, and ingredients of your choice.

6. Almonds

When snacking on almonds, just have a handful of them (image by Mockupo/Unsplash)

Almonds are beneficial when it comes to protein intake and if you are eating them daily, they have a lot of health benefits too, one of which is weight loss.

Just take a handful of them every day and enjoy munching on them along with your coffee or tea. Do not overeat them, however.

7. Egg whites

Low-calorie high-protein snacks: Egg whites (Image by Gilson Golmes/Unsplash)

They are rich in protein and are also very beneficial when you want to do weight loss. In two egg whites, there is a total of just 34 calories and you get eight grams of protein from it.

You can have poached eggs and whites daily for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.

8. Mixture of nuts and seeds

A mixture of your favorite nuts and seeds (Image by Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash)

Make a mix of almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and pumpkin seeds, to enjoy your high-protein snack, which will be low in calories and high in healthy fats.

You can have it with milk, tea, or any low-calorie beverage, whatever you like it with.

Snacking should be made healthy forever and now that we are in 2024, being healthy is even considered a lifestyle. Choose the right snacks even if you are just eating for fun - do not overeat or have junk daily. Always keep your calories, macros, and micros in check.